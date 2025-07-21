Indian cricket team meets Manchester United in a new video released by BCCI; Fans say ‘Gambhir × Rashford miss ho gya’

After creating a buzz with a series of photos, the BCCI has now released the much-anticipated video of Team India’s interaction with Manchester United players — a crossover moment that has caught the imagination of sports fans across the globe. Players from Manchester United met the members of the Indian cricket team

The video, filmed at Manchester United’s Carrington training base, features key Indian cricket team members engaging with their footballing counterparts in a relaxed, behind-the-scenes setting. The meeting took place just ahead of the fourth Test between India and England at Old Trafford, making it a perfectly timed interaction between two iconic teams.

In the video, Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir, captain Shubman Gill, and spinner Kuldeep Yadav shared their thoughts on the meeting. Both Gautam and Shubman revealed that their discussions with Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim and captain Bruno Fernandes centred around the shared pressures of playing team sports, coping with expectations, and staying grounded under the weight of massive fan followings. Kuldeep, meanwhile, expressed his admiration for Brazilian player Casemiro, telling him he was a big fan of the midfielder.

Among other moments captured in the video, Rishabh Pant is seen in candid conversation with Manchester United goalkeeper Tom Heaton, while pacer Mohammed Siraj — a lifelong Manchester United supporter — couldn’t resist performing his signature Siu celebration multiple times during the visit. The gesture is a nod to his idol Cristiano Ronaldo, who had two stints at the club.

The video also revisits some previously shared moments, including Harry Maguire facing a delivery from Siraj with a cricket bat, and Rishabh attempting a penalty kick — a symbolic blend of the two sports.

Social media lit up soon after the video’s release, with fans reacting enthusiastically in the comments. While many celebrated the unique crossover, some pointed out shared challenges between the two teams — including their recent run of form, with both registering only two wins in their last eleven matches.