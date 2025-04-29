Baby-faced Ballers: After Vaibhav Suryavanshi's killer success, meet other IPL stars who debuted as teens

The IPL has always been a place where talent trumps age, but this year, the kids are not just knocking on the door — they’re blowing it right off the hinges. From teenage prodigies to fresh-faced phenoms still waiting for their high school results, the league has never been this young. Last night, cricket fans witnessed history being made under the bright lights of Jaipur as 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi from the Rajasthan Royals didn’t just play an IPL match, he owned it. So here's everything you need to know about the prodigy and his counterparts playing this season! Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (14 years)

At just 14, Vaibhav Suryavanshi is already rewriting IPL record books. Called up to replace an injured Sanju Samson, the left-handed dynamo smashed his way to a century in just 35 balls against the Lucknow Super Giants, becoming the youngest-ever centurion in IPL history.

But it didn't seem that this was just beginner's luck as claimed by some. The Nagpur lad had already served notice of his outrageous talent when he tore apart Australia’s U-19 team with a 58-ball hundred at just 13. With a triple-century in domestic youth cricket under his belt, Vaibhav isn’t just here to be a headline, it looks like he’s here to be a legacy.

Prayas Ray Barman (16 years)

Before Suryavanshi’s blitz, Prayas held the title of the IPL’s youngest debutant. In 2019, this lanky leg-spinner from Bengal was catapulted into the spotlight when RCB picked him up for ₹1.5 crore. When tasked with bowling to Jonny Bairstow and David Warner, on a flat pitch in the afternoon sun, he conceded 56 in four overs. While he has only played one IPL game to date, Prayas still holds a place in the record books — and hearts — as a bold teen who stepped onto the big stage at the last minute without flinching. He is now 22 years old.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (17 years)

Mystery spin? Check. Nerves of steel? Double-check. Mujeeb made his mark as a 17-year-old Afghan wizard who bamboozled batsmen before most teens even figure out what they want for breakfast. He trapped Colin Munro lbw with his very first delivery at IPL, and his full four-over spell was all class and control. Now back in IPL 2025 with the Mumbai Indians as a late addition, Mujeeb remains one of the most impactful teenage debuts in league history. He is now 24 years old.

Riyan Parag (17 years)

Riyan Parag might be a familiar name now, but his journey began way back in 2019 as a fearless teen who hit an IPL fifty in his debut season. Now vice-captain of Rajasthan Royals, Riyan has gone from promising to pivotal, and continues to be one of the few players to make a successful transition from teen prodigy to franchise cornerstone. He is now 23 years old.

Abhishek Sharma (17 years)

Abhishek Sharma has carved out a reputation as one of the most explosive openers in the modern T20 circuit. Renowned for his effortless power-hitting, he first made headlines as a teenager when Delhi Capitals signed him in 2018. That same year, he was part of India’s victorious U19 World Cup squad, and on his IPL debut, he lit up the stage with a fiery 46 off just 19 deliveries. He is now 24 years old.

Ishan Kishan (17 years)

Ishan Kishan, a fearless left-handed wicketkeeper-batter, has become synonymous with clean hitting and high-impact performances. After captaining India’s U19 team to a runner-up finish in the 2016 World Cup, he made his IPL debut that same year with Gujarat Lions. His big breakthrough, however, came with the Mumbai Indians, whom he joined in 2018. He is now 26 years old.

Sarfaraz Khan (17 years)

The Mumbai maverick brought flair, funky hair, and fearless shots to the RCB dugout in 2015. Bursting with potential, Sarfaraz wowed crowds but struggled with consistency in the T20 format. A decade later, he’s a red-ball beast, but hasn’t found an IPL team for the past two seasons. He is now 27 years old.

Washington Sundar (17 years)

A lanky all-rounder hailing from Tamil Nadu, Washington Sundar initially made waves with the bat as a left-hander, but it was his tidy off-spin that truly set him apart. He first caught attention during the 2016 Under-19 World Cup, before making his IPL debut for Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017 at 17. Over the years, he became a key asset for Royal Challengers Bangalore (2018–2021) and later turned out for Sunrisers Hyderabad between 2022 and 2024. He is now 25 years old.

Vaibhav's epic night in Jaipur wasn’t just a one-off; it’s a sign of things to come. Teams are investing younger, coaching setups are more development-focused, and scouting is reaching deeper into India’s school and U-19 circuits. The IPL has always had room for stars, but today, it’s creating them younger than ever before.