From J-Hope’s butter chicken confusion to Namjoon’s phone mishap: Funniest moments from K-pop boy band BTS' live streams

The BTS boys going live on Instagram or Weverse is always a display of bromance, friendship, and chaos

BTS has been back for a while, and fans are very excited for their solo activities and new music. On July 1, BTS announced a full-group comeback in spring 2026 in a Weverse livestream. An album followed by a world tour is in the bingo card. Fans are thrilled as the group hinted at a revival of their old eras by going back to basics in their upcoming album. But more than anything, fans are ecstatic to have their idols back and livestreams have become the medium for them to connect with BTS.

To relive or join the BTS mayhem, here are some hilarious 2025 livestream moments of BTS till now.

J-Hope wondered if Butter Chicken is a breakfast dish

On March 6, J-Hope’s 12-hour live was full of funny moments. One included a fan casually mentioning butter chicken. As the one Indian dish most recognised and praised by the foreigners, J-Hope's confused, “Is that a breakfast dish?” had Indian fans in stitches. Some even playfully commented that he should ask his fellow member and foodie, Jungkook, about it. Later, J-Hope took a shower during the live, casually peeking into the frame to check on his fans. Needless to say, the fans were amused by such an unexpected yet playful gesture.

Jin’s Live became a friends’ group chat

On May 16, BTS Jin’s live-stream turned into a personal Group Chat. Like friends bantering with each other, four members- Jimin, V, and Jungkook, chaotically flooded the comments. To the fans’ delight. The members continued to chat among themselves even after the live ended. To Jin’s dismay, he was forced to make a hilarious return to the chat, telling the four to leave in peace.

Jungkook reclaimed his identity as a hopeless romantic and a meme king

In his July 14 livestream, Jungkook revealed himself as a K-pop Demon Hunters fan, claiming he cried a lot during the climax scene. As a hopeless romantic trusted by ARMY, he did not disappoint. Calling Jinu, the male lead, a fool for sacrificing himself and not trying to stay alive with Rumi, Jungkook echoed the fans’ grief by venting his anger in a comedic way. Always the meme king, the Seven artist also playfully ended his live like a weather reporter signing off from work.

Jimin got ‘sacrificed’ for J-Hope

This list will be incomplete without the July 15 Weverse call of BTS. Weverse allows only two people/screens in a shared call. Namjoon, V, and Jungkook, sharing one whole screen, kicked Jimin out of the call, casually sacrificing him to invite J-Hope. Fans had the pleasure of watching an exasperated Jimin when he was added back later, hilariously resigned to the members’ everlasting mischief.

Namjoon and Jungkook asked Weverse to add J-Hope in the live

Another highlight of the July 15 call steals a spot in the list. After Jimin’s sacrifice, ARMY were left to witness Namjoon and Jungkook struggle to add J-Hope to the call. Unfortunately, the screen was stuck loading. Fortunately, they both knew just the way to resolve this. The next second, the live showed the two trying to contact Weverse itself via its live to aid their cause, leaving fans in peals of laughter.

Namjoon dropped his phone in water

On July 7, Namjoon returned with a livestream that was cut short to 2 minutes and 25 seconds. Known lovingly by his fans and members as the ‘god of destruction’, Namjoon dropped his phone in water during the stream. He cleaned the phone, but a technical issue messed up the microphone, making his voice reach the fans in a funny way. The idol made a comical retreat, telling the fans he would return after drying it. However, Namjoon later apologised to ARMY for not returning as the phone was beyond repair, leaving them in splits.

Story by Pragati Vishwakarma