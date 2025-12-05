AP Dhillon is excited to ‘party’ with Delhiites on Sunday: ‘They never want the show to end’

Last year’s Delhi show remains etched across social media timelines—the night he unexpectedly brought Honey Singh and Jazzy B on stage, sending thousands into a roaring frenzy and sparking a viral moment that crossed cultural and generational boundaries. The decision, he reveals, was instinctive and emotional.

“Delhi is a city where fans always show up ready to party and create an atmosphere like no other, The energy I get from the crowd there motivates me to give my best and make sure they never want the show to end,” says AP.

There’s a certain thrill that singer-songwriter AP Dhillon saves for India—an adrenaline he admits is unlike anything he feels anywhere else in the world. As his music continues to travel across borders, AP, who will perform in India as part of an eight-city tour which will produced and promoted by Team Innovation, still describes returning to India as a homecoming charged with emotion, ambition and creative restlessness, because here, the energy isn’t just loud—it’s personal.

“It all came together very quickly. I felt it was important to showcase the legends who paved the way for artists like me. I knew fans would appreciate the unity between generations of music, but honestly, in that moment, I felt like a fan myself," he adds.

That instinct-driven approach defines not just his public moments but his creative process. The 32-year-old’s live shows are engineered like cinematic experiences—built around emotional arcs, genre shifts, and unexpected musical turns. He directs the production himself, designing performances that move, shock, soften and erupt all at once.

“I personally direct the show and arrange the music to keep fans emotionally engaged. My sound ranges from pop and hip-hop to rock and acoustic, and I design the set so that everyone feels connected in some way. There’s something for everyone,” says AP known for hits such as Brown Munde and Summer High.

It’s the same philosophy that governs his writing. Balancing global production landscapes with Punjabi identity isn’t calculated—it’s natural. “Art is art. I create whatever feels true to me and what I’d enjoy listening to. I try not to overthink or force anything. I let the ideas come naturally and let fans interpret the music in their own way,” he says.

“It’s all about authenticity. You can’t force the writing process. Sometimes the story is personal, sometimes it’s not, but still relatable. The goal is always to create something the listener can form their own connection with,” AP concludes.