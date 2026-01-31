Brewed to perfection: The rise of gourmet coffee in India

It's Gourmet Coffee Day on January 18th, a day dedicated to appreciating high-quality, specialty coffee, focusing on superior beans, expert roasting, and meticulous brewing methods. It's a chance to explore different brewing techniques like pour-over or French press, experiment with flavors, and enjoy the craft of a perfect cup of coffee. Gourmet coffee

'In 2026, gourmet coffee in India is all about personalization, sustainability and innovation'

In 2026, consumers are embracing single-origin beans, artisanal roasts and eco-conscious sourcing, while cold brews and ready-to-drink formats dominate urban markets. Chetan Sharma, Food and Beverage Manager at Jaisalmer Marriott says, "In 2026, gourmet coffee in India is all about personalization, sustainability and innovation. Functional coffee with adaptogens and protein blends is trending, reflecting a shift toward wellness. Digital platforms and home brewing culture are fueling this growth, making coffee not just a beverage but a lifestyle statement. Multi-sensory café environments are positioning coffee shops as “third places” integrating design, music, lighting, and events into the coffee experience. Plant-based core menus are now standard, with oat, soy and almond milks options. Gourmet pairing coffee matched with artisanal chocolates, pastries and savory bites are transforming drinks into curated tasting experiences."

'Expect a stronger focus on high-quality beans, transparent sourcing, low-acidity roasts'

One of the biggest emerging trends is coffee becoming part of life’s milestones. Meher Kohli from Ritual says, "From his and hers curations at weddings and intimate family celebrations to corporate events and brand launches, gourmet coffee is now being curated as an experience with signature drinks that tell a story making a statement & a memorable moment. I think the trend of dessert coffees like dunking a whole tiramisu over a latte (internet's viral sensation of 2025) will be quickly forgotten in 2026 with consumers being increasingly conscious of what goes into their cup. Expect a stronger focus on high-quality beans, transparent sourcing, low-acidity roasts, natural sweeteners, and subtle functional ingredients that complement rather than mask the coffee."

Create your own gourmet coffee counter at home

The Golden Rules for setting up the gourmet coffee counter at home are to buy whole beans, a burr grinder and a kitchen scale. Pre-ground coffee stales in minutes; grinding fresh is the #1 way to hit "gourmet" status. There are three alternatives that you can choose from depending upon your budget and preferences.

1. Espresso Machine (The Cafe Classic set-up): It's best for people who love coffee with milk including silky lattes and flat whites. Recommend to look for an Italian brand of home espresso machine such as DeLonghoi (budget friendly) or Lelit (slightly expensive but made for cafe-quality coffee at home).

2. Moka Pot (The Bold Alternative): Best for people who prefer strong, milky coffee on a budget. All that you need is a stovetop Moka Pot + a standalone electric milk frother (optional).

3. Pour-Over (The Black Coffee Purist): This is for those who prefer black coffee and would like to taste floral/fruity notes in specialty beans. For this, you need a V60 pour-over set + gooseneck kettle (electric to measure temperature or a normal one with a separate coffee thermometer).

Tips By Tarun Sharma, co-founder of Ink n Brew