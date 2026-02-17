Your 2026 Chinese zodiac forecast for the Year of the Fire Horse, decoded

With the close of the Year of the Snake, the world now steps into the dynamic Year of the Fire Horse. Falling on February 17, the Chinese New Year marks the first new moon of the lunar calendar and ushers in China’s 15-day Spring Festival, ending on March 3.

Now the 'new' may fade with time, soon enough before the year just becomes another year. But beyond the red and gold memo that comes with the Lunar New Year, these are the forecasts (from fortune teller Tong Pik-ha) for each of the Chinese zodiacs, coupled with the lucky colours to embrace right up until the next cycle begins.

If you happen to be unaware of your Chinese zodiac, simply look for your birth year with the signs listed.

Horse Years: 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014 Lucky colour: Beige, sand, earthy browns

This year, the Horse zodiac sign is said to both conflict and clash with the Tai Sui deity, signalling a period marked by shifts, uncertainty, and transformation. But several auspicious stars are also in play offering particular advantage to those in uniformed services as well as fields like construction and engineering.

Sheep Years: 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015 Lucky colour: Green, white

For those born under the Sheep sign, the year looks promising, with an overall improvement in fortune. Finances tied to the workplace, will enter a catalysing, momentum-forward phase, aiding long-term plans as an effect. Traditionally male-dominated sectors such as watches, automobiles and finance may also experience a boom.

Monkey Years: 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016 Lucky colour: White, soft yellow, gold

The Monkey is guided by two auspicious stars this Lunar Year, suggesting a significant markup in finances and related progress, especially when compared to the Year of the Snake. Travel and movement will be major themes, and will depend on the Monkey's ability to take initiative and pursue opportunities. This is also a fortunate stretch for emigration and property investments.

Rooster Years: 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017 Lucky colour: Yellow (no neon), gold

This is a good year for Roosters if they're looking to find support around alongside growing in their finances and career. Relationships are also of importance this year, with marriage on the cards for singles and a baby for those in union. Overall, significant family growth will be anticipated.

Dog Years: 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018 Lucky colour: All types of green

Those with the Dog zodiac can look forward to a calm and steady period ahead. Progress, productivity and positive outcomes in career and finance can be expected as can clarity of thought and well-defined goals. Another protective star offers the ability to avert misfortune, making this a smooth year.

Pig Years: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019 Lucky colour: White, cream, gold, light blue

For those born in the Year of the Pig, the Year of the Horse brings career growth and prosperity, signaling encouraging prospects for professional advancement. One auspicious star offers protection from misfortune and promotes harmony, helping to strengthen relationships and expand networks. This will be particularly advantageous for the self-employed or those running businesses. Expect a steady presence of unexpected, external suppport.

Rat Years: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020 Lucky colour: Navy blue, white, gold

Those born under the Rat sign may experience a year of ups and downs, as their zodiac is said to be in opposition to Tai Sui. To offset this challenging energy, it is advisable to usher in the year with joyful milestones such as marriage, purchasing a home, welcoming a child or even launching a business - or whichever other alternative is possible. Despite the read, the period still holds promise for professional progress and career advancement.

Ox Years: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021 Lucky colour: Beige, taupe, cream

For those born under the Ox sign, a clash with Tai Sui suggests a challenging period and this is most likely to show up in relationships and networking, though career growth and financial stability will pick good pace. This is a year defined by effort and reward, where outcomes closely reflect the work invested.

Tiger Years: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010 Lucky colour: Sage, forest green, black

This promises to be an outstanding year for Tigers, with three auspicious stars illuminating their path. Strong personal and professional prospects, supported by helpful benefactors, are likely to unfold, making it an ideal time to pursue opportunities, work diligently, and focus on self-growth. A star-induced potential friction, particularly from a dominant, unpredictable female influence is likely. The key to overcome this is patience and emotional self-regulation. Tigers are also being advised to avoid conflict.

Rabbit Years: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011 Lucky colour: Light blue, lavender

It's going to be a turbulent year for Rabbits as a clash with Tai Sui is believed to bring emotional and relationship instability. Even so, the period holds strong promise for financial growth - more the effort, proportional the reward. Career advancement and improved monetary prospects are likely, as are joyful milestones such as marriage or the arrival of a child. Rabbits can expect external help in situations which require the support of others.

Dragon Years: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012 Lucky colour: White, cream

For those born under the Dragon sign, the Year of the Horse brings well-earned rewards. Salaried professionals may find this an opportune time for advancement while entrepreneurs and business owners are likely to see the fruits of years of dedication, finally coming in. Issues like legal troubles and health concerns can largely be avoided and even resolved if they were to happen.

Snake Years: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013 Lucky colour: Green, silver, blue, black

For those born under the Snake sign, the year favours thoughtful and measured growth, making it an ideal time to pursue further learning and personal development. Notable gains in finances, career and relationships are likely to unfold, amplified by the effort on the Snake individual's part to understand the nuances. Professional appreciation is possible, contingent of proper demonstration of investment and effort.

We wish you a blessed Chinese New Year!