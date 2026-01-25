Exclusive| Savita Punia on the phone call that made her Padma Shri win unforgettable: "My father called me up and…"

Indian Women’s Hockey Team goalkeeper Savita Punia has been receiving a flood of phone calls, text messages and congratulatory wishes ever since it was announced that she will be awarded the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award, by the Government of India. But amid all the praise and celebrations, it is one phone call that will stay with her for a lifetime, the one that reached her father first. Savita Punia (Photo: Instagram)

“My brother had filled the application form and gave my father's number. At 8:30am in the morning today, my father (Mohinder Singh Punia) received the call about me winning the Padma Shri. Woh mujhe phone pe bata bhi nahi paa rahe the kyunki bahut emotional the," says Savita, recalling the phone call. She adds, "This is what is even bigger for me than the phone call informing about the biggest honour and award of my life was received by my papa, who has been my backbone all my life. He has taught me everything I know. How to stay humble, dedicated and never give up on life. So, this is for him. This is a very proud moment for him, my family and of course me.”

For the 35-year-old, there could not have been a better way to celebrate the honour than being surrounded by her teammates at a national camp at the Sports Authority of India in Bengaluru. Known fondly as the ‘Great Wall of India’, Savita insists the award belongs as much to the team as it does to her. “Yeh award Savita ko nahi mila bas, but India ki hockey team ko mila hai. This would never have been possible without my team. They have been keeping a track on the development ever since I filled the form and have been as nervous as me. Now, I can see the happiness on their faces. Also, being a senior player this has motivated me even more to pass on my experience and learning to the younger players in the team because they look up to us and I want them to also shine bright one day,”

With Republic Day around the corner, the Rajasthan-born goalkeeper also has a message for the country, rooted in equality and opportunity. She says, “I would like to say to that our nations progress starts from our homes. Ek family mein beta aur beti dono ko same freedom milna bahut zaroori hai. I hope I can inspire more young girls to live their dreams”