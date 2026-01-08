German rock legends Scorpions to return to India after almost 20 years for four-city tour: check out details

Produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the German band will perform in Shillong on April 21 at JN Stadium, followed by Delhi-NCR on April 24 at HUDA Grounds, Bengaluru on April 26 at NICE Grounds, and will conclude their India leg with a performance in Mumbai on April 30 at Jio Gardens.

Iconic rock band Scorpions are set to return to India after nearly two decades as part of their Coming Home 2026 tour, marking their first visit to the country since 2008.

The band members have spoken openly about their excitement at returning to India after such a long gap. Frontman Klaus Meine said, “We are incredibly excited to finally be touring India again after such a long time and are looking forward to meeting our many, many fans in India. The concerts will also be a very special experience for us.”

Founder and guitarist Rudolf Schenker added, “Sixty years after the band's founding, we're bringing our Coming Home concert to India. It will be a unique celebration for our fans and for us.”

Lead guitarist Matthias Jabs echoed the sentiment, saying, “Finally playing in India again – and on top of that our now iconic Coming Home concerts – will be spectacular and unforgettable for us as well.”

Formed in 1965 by Schenker, Scorpions have released 19 studio albums and built a reputation as one of the most consistent touring acts in rock history. Their music has continued to resonate across generations, driven by enduring hits such as Rock You Like a Hurricane, Still Loving You, Send Me an Angel and the era-defining Wind of Change.

Albums including Love at First Sting, Blackout and Crazy World have further cemented Scorpions’ legacy, ensuring their relevance more than six decades after their formation. With Coming Home 2026, the band’s return to India is set to blend nostalgia with the unmistakable power of a live act that has stood the test of time.