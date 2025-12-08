Jemimah Rodrigues' cryptic post goes viral as Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal confirm split amid wedding controversy
With Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal confirming their split, Jemimah Rodrigues’ subtle post has become the newest angle everyone is decoding
What was supposed to be one of Indian cricket’s biggest off-field celebrations has instead turned into one of its most talked-about heartbreaks. Composer-director Palaash Muchhal and India women’s vice-captain Smriti Mandhana were expected to marry on November 23 in Sangli — but the weekend unfolded very differently.
First came reports of a postponement due to health issues in both families. Then the internet lit up with theories, as several women stepped forward sharing alleged chat exchanges with Palaash — fuelling whispers of a deeper rift. And then, Smriti herself has officially put the rumours to rest. On Sunday, the cricketer broke her silence and confirmed what many had suspected: the wedding had been called off.
But in the middle of this very public moment, one person’s quiet but constant presence has stood out — teammate and close friend Jemimah Rodrigues.
Smriti speaks: “I need to clarify that the wedding is called off…”
After days of frenzied social-media chatter, Smriti addressed the situation through an Instagram story, writing: “Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life, and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time.” Calling herself a ‘very private person’, she said the situation had escalated to a point where silence was no longer viable.
She then stated, firmly and without ambiguity: “I need to clarify that the wedding is called off. I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same.” She also urged everyone to step back from the frenzy: “Respect the privacy of both families and allow them the space to process and move on.”
Enter Jemimah Rodrigues
While the public dissected every detail, Smriti's friend and teammate Jemimah Rodrigues stood strong beside her. When the first postponement was announced, she withdrew from the Women’s Big Bash League in Australia, allegedly to be with Smriti during her time of distress. And after the official breakup announcement, she sent another message — this time, through music.
On Sunday, Jemimah posted an Instagram story featuring singers performing Olivia Dean’s hit song Man I Need. The lyric that flashed across her screen? “Looks like we’re making up for lost time. Need you to spell it out for me.” Many internet sleuths connected the dots, claiming that she was referring to Palaash Muchhal's antics.
The end of an era
In the aftermath, Palaash also finally wiped his proposal video from Instagram, and the pair no longer follow each other online. Addressing the situation, he said, “I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship. It's been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumours about something which has been most sacred to me.” After weeks of uncertainty, both Palaash and Smriti have now confirmed that their wedding is officially off.