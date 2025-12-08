Jemimah Rodrigues' cryptic post goes viral as Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal confirm split amid wedding controversy

What was supposed to be one of Indian cricket’s biggest off-field celebrations has instead turned into one of its most talked-about heartbreaks. Composer-director Palaash Muchhal and India women’s vice-captain Smriti Mandhana were expected to marry on November 23 in Sangli — but the weekend unfolded very differently. Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana

First came reports of a postponement due to health issues in both families. Then the internet lit up with theories, as several women stepped forward sharing alleged chat exchanges with Palaash — fuelling whispers of a deeper rift. And then, Smriti herself has officially put the rumours to rest. On Sunday, the cricketer broke her silence and confirmed what many had suspected: the wedding had been called off.

But in the middle of this very public moment, one person’s quiet but constant presence has stood out — teammate and close friend Jemimah Rodrigues.