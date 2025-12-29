Understandable if Sabrina Carpenter's spicy but high-key sweet track, Juno, has found the play button in your mind, but this happens to be one of those transits that are more assertive and tangible when it comes to impact. Love gets serious as Juno enters Capricorn: Your 3-month forecast into 2026 (Photo: The Blonde at the Film)

Today, December 29, marks the transit of asteroid Juno into the willy and determined sign of Capricorn right up to the 3-month mark to the second. And the forecast is relevant...for everyone. Astrologer Kate Rose spills the cosmic tea.

Aries It's not just about how it looks, it's also about how it feels. What good is a relationship that looks good on paper but leaves you unmet in private? Well, the fiery sign of Aries will definitively be bridging this gap during the Juno transit.

Taurus Taurus tend to find themselves gravitating towards mature and grounded partners whom they can unequivocally respect. The brief still stays the same, albeit with a side serve of excitement and thrills.

Gemini Gemini on the other hand, have always categorically chased sparks and romance. They instead, will now be finding themselves attracted to loyal and responsible archetypes. Now that's where the fun really is!

Cancer Cancer is well on track to finding long-term and even potentially permanent love. Put simply, Juno is the Goddess of marriage, and that is exactly the energy that's going to come in waltzing for the water signs.

Leo Leos will find themselves entirely in relationship reckon mode as they put their effort caps on, etching away at making their relationships more concrete, seamless and well-folded into both the people involved. Singles can expect to land a similar equation in their lap too, very soon.

Virgo Are you ready to see your special someone get down on a knee (or get down yourself)? Because that's exactly the energy that's coming in. Even if there's no literal ring in sight, commitment, sans the ambiguity is very much on the cards, at the VERY LEAST.

Libra Libras firstly need to tell themselves that it's okay to feel everything all at once. And secondly, wrap their heads around the fact that nothing worth having actually comes without some discomfort and effort. And that's the magic equation.

Scorpio Scorpios need to have that conversation they've been stalling for quite some time now. Either clarity settles the ripples, or, there's a clean break and the next great chapter in love commences.

Sagittarius Somebody's feeling lucky this Juno transit! Now a lucky streak does not mean that Sagittarians only go for matches that are great on paper. In other words, there's more to compatibility than just bank balances.

Capricorn While Capricorns have full permission to feel swept up in love, this Juno transit is also about them investing in their love affair with themselves. A good relationship WILL heal them, but the foundational fixing needs to be an internal process, no exceptions.

Aquarius The air will feel magical for Aquarius, as will love! Straight up? A soulmate or twin flame connection is incoming — FAST. No notes.

Pisces Pisces are being asked to look around. Hard. Because somebody platonic in their life is going to start standing out in their own orb of light, as a definitive partner. Say hello to a new beginning in love.

