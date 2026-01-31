Makeup made by you: The DIY lipstick experience

From picking pigments to perfecting textures, lipstick and lip gloss-making workshops across the city are turning beauty lovers into confident creators. These hands-on sessions blend creativity with a bit of chemistry, allowing participants to design personalised lip colours while learning what goes into their favourite products. Whether it’s a group outing, a bridal shower activity, or a clean-beauty experiment, these workshops add a playful twist to the beauty experience. Lipstick workshop

What to expect

Rukhaiya Zaki, founder of Firaki, says, “The workshops last upto three hours, including theory, demonstration, and hands-on practice. Participants don’t need to bring anything: materials, tools, safety gear, and ingredients are all provided. It’s suitable for ages 15 and above.”

Mistakes to avoid

“Beginners often rush either to add too much gel or carrier oil instead of gradually mixing the two. This causes a lumpy, sticky product that cannot be used, says Purnima Dube Pandey, co-founder of Aurem, adding, “The best way to test for all three is by swatching the final product on the inside of the wrist to check for allergies and adjust the formulation if needed. Finally, swatch it on the lips to confirm the payoff.”



What to keep in mind while making your product



Waxes need controlled heat to melt evenly

Overheating can damage pigments and oils

The right temperature ensures smooth blending and prevents grainy texture. Once poured into the mould, a lipstick usually takes 20-30 minutes to fully set at room temperature.



Lipstick making at a glance



The core ingredients-

Waxes (beeswax, candelilla, or carnauba) – for structure. Oils and butter (castor oil, coconut oil, sweet almond oil, shea butter) – for glide and moisture

Pigment quantity controls colour payoff

During the workshop, participants learn standard ratios and how to tweak them based on climate, finish (matte or creamy), and personal preference.

Price range- ₹2000 to ₹2500 per session



We use food grade colourants extracted from fruits, vegetables, and botanical sources to formulate lipsticks ensuring safe pigmentation with naturally derived actives.

Bhakti Bhanushali Pasad, Co-founder, Karibo

