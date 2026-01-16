This weekend's new moon in Capricorn promises momentum for 3 lucky signs: The stars speak

January 18, the sky will be lighting up with a new moon. Cosmically speaking, it's taking place in the sign of Capricorn. Astrologically, new moons make for potent timeframes for new beginnings and setting intentions for the near future. Given that it's taking place in the determined zodiac of Capricorn, the brief is to treat this new moon as setting the foundation for your year ahead. Astrologer Amy Demure reads the stars for the most impacted zodiac signs. This weekend's new moon in Capricorn promises momentum for 3 lucky signs (Photo: Collective World)

Capricorn The new moon is taking place in the sign of Capricorn, so it supports success in every area of their lives over the next month. Be it career reputation, finances, relationships or even personal growth - this earth sign is being asked to think bigger because the Universe is backing them when they act with full intention and discipline. If there's a dream they've been quietly carrying for years, this will be the time to realise it. Visibility and attention for their talents will come easy with fame possibly being on the cards. Capricorns are being asked to get ready for permanent, long-lasting results.

Cancer This marks the beginning of a great time in love for Cancers over the year. If they are single, chances for meeting an aligned, long-term love are thoroughly being supported by the stars. If already in a long-term relationship, expect leveling up to the next milestone. Whatever be the case, this new moon brings the gift of long-term relationships for the water sign. Cycles of disappointment and heartbreak leave Cancers with this new moon.