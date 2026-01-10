People We Meet on Vacation movie review: Romcom that books the trip but forgets the journey

Cast: Emily Bader, Tom Blyth Director: Brett Haley Rating: ★★.5 Adapted from a bestselling novel by Emily Henry, People We Meet on Vacation arrives with the kind of built-in goodwill most romantic comedies would kill for. It is glossy, sunlit, comfortably familiar and acutely aware of the genre it inhabits. Released in the dead of winter, the film clearly wants to function as a warm-weather fantasy — a soft-focus reminder of beaches, bad decisions and better timing. What it doesn’t quite manage is to turn that familiarity into feeling. A still from the movie People We Meet On Vacation

At its core, this is a romance that knows exactly where it is headed and makes little effort to pretend otherwise. The problem isn’t predictability — romcoms thrive on it — but how dutifully the film goes through motions we’ve seen executed with far more wit and emotional texture elsewhere.

The story follows Poppy, a travel writer whose globe-trotting career has begun to feel emptier than the postcards suggest, and Alex, her polar opposite: rooted, cautious and content with a smaller radius of life. After meeting in college, the two strike an annual pact — one vacation together every year — a ritual that stretches across nearly a decade of missed chances, near confessions and romantic detours. When they reunite for a wedding after a long estrangement, the film toggles between past trips and present-day awkwardness, inching toward a conclusion no one in the room doubts.