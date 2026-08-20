Retro is rewriting the future of tech design

In an era dominated by AI-powered innovation, consumers are increasingly gravitating towards technology with a sense of personality. Vintage-style Casio watches, compact digital cameras, clicky mechanical keyboards and wired headphones are making an unexpected comeback. Meanwhile, transparent smartphones have turned internal components into design statements and flip phones have returned in sleek, modern avatars. Kylie Jenner with wired earphones. Their sales are rising again after years of decline

Functionality hasn't taken a backseat, but design is once again taking centre stage. Celebrities have helped fuel the revival. Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner and Khushi Kapoor are often spotted carrying compact digital and film cameras, while Bella Hadid has embraced the foldable Motorola Razr. Timothée Chalamet and Jacob Elordi have brought wired EarPods back into the spotlight, and vintage-inspired Casio watches continue to appear on the wrists of fashion-forward celebrities, including Christopher Briney. Technology is increasingly becoming an extension of personal style rather than just a tool. According to retail and market data from firms like Circana, wired earphone and headphone sales are indeed rising again after years of decline, driven by lower prices, zero charging requirements, and a nostalgic Y2K fashion aesthetic.



When nostalgia meets innovation As smartphones and other gadgets have become increasingly similar, consumers are seeking products that feel more intentional, tactile and emotionally engaging.

"People don't just want devices that work - they want products that create an experience," says a product designer. "Design has become one of the biggest differentiators."

Photography is one category where this shift is especially evident. According to Arun Babu, Associate Director, Imaging Solutions Division, FUJIFILM India, consumers today are looking for experiences that feel more personal and expressive rather than simply more convenient. "Retro-inspired products allow consumers to express their personality through the objects they choose and the creative experiences those objects enable. We see this trend not simply as a return to the past, but as an evolution in how people are choosing to connect, create and celebrate moments," he says. For younger users in particular, instant photography isn't necessarily driven by nostalgia but by the appeal of creating tangible keepsakes in an increasingly digital world.