‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse 2026 kicks off a powerful new astrological cycle: Three signs will be hit hardest

A rare celestial event is set to light up the skies today. The year’s first solar eclipse, coinciding with the new moon in Aquarius, will occur tonight, marking both an astronomical and astrological turning point. According to NASA, the annular eclipse — during which the Moon covers the Sun’s centre to create a Ring of Fire — will be fully visible from Antarctica, with a partial view across Africa, South America, and parts of the Atlantic and Indian Oceans.

A cosmic shift for the air sign era Astrologers note that the new moon in Aquarius marks the first eclipse in this sign since 2018, signalling a cycle of accelerated change and collective awakening.

The eclipse also coincides with the beginning of the Year of the Fire Horse in Chinese astrology. Experts describe this as the start of an unpredictable yet transformative phase, where signs are asked to embrace new ways of thinking, creating and collaborating with one another.

Zodiac signs most affected Aries With Saturn newly entering your sign, Aries, the changes ahead could feel abrupt. Neptune’s influence may cloud your judgment, but your drive will carry you through. You might need to make decisions before you feel ready — stay grounded in your determination and trust your instincts.

Leo Your ruling planet being eclipsed in Aquarius sets the stage for deep personal transformation. Partnerships and alliances could shift unexpectedly. Reflect on what began around 2018 to recognise patterns. Don’t hold back your light — this phase is about embracing your power without compromise.

Aquarius The first eclipse in your sign in eight years brings an emotional reset. Not everything or everyone will continue forward with you, and that’s okay. Letting go of outdated ideas or relationships will help you align with your truest self. Protect your energy and only say ‘yes’ to what feels authentically right.

While the February 17 eclipse may not be visible from India, its astrological impact will resonate globally, reminding each of these signs that endings often mark powerful new beginnings.