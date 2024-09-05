Expert opinion: Can this new made-in-India eye drop actually help you get rid of your glasses?

If you find yourself squinting your eyes too often when looking into your phone, reading labels, menus, or even books, it's more likely than not that you suffer from presbyopia. As per a Community Eye Health Journal report, "Presbyopia is the most common cause of vision impairment globally, impacting 1.8 billion people. Almost every person will experience presbyopia if they live into their 50s and beyond". Never mind if you wear glasses or lenses, the pressing reality of this eye condition — which the Mayo Clinic describes as the "gradual loss of your eyes' ability to focus on nearby objects" — sounds nearly unavoidable. These new eye drops claim to do away with the need for reading glasses

Mumbai-based Entod Pharmaceuticals appears to have an answer with their latest launch, the PresVu Eye Drops. What makes this yet to launch product so special but?

Recommended by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and finally approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), the eye drops primary claim that it will eventually eliminate the need for using reading glasses. How true is this truly revolutionary claim however?

An expert weighs in

The manner in which PresVu is being marketed prior to its October launch in a few weeks, makes it truly sound like a miracle drug. While the merits of the eye drops are not to be discounted, we found it prudent to ask MBBS, MS in Ophthamology and founder and director of Ratan Jyoti Netralaya Ophthalmic Institute & Research Centre, Dr. Purendra Bhasin, to weigh in with his opinion. While Dr. Bhasin doesn't overlook the pros of PresVu, he presses on some important points worth consideration when it comes to the longevity of the effects of such a product. He said, "These drops are used and they are to be used regularly. It is available in the US market and now they are launching it in the Indian market also. So it is not like you use it and then you will eventually not require glasses anymore. definitely it is going to help you to some extent...As long as you're going to use it, you're going to get the effect. If you stop using it, the effect will not be there".

Further pressing on how the buffer technology and pH factor, which is being pegged as a major selling point of the eye drops, weighs in here, he said, "The buffering technology and the pH balance they have used, is to make the drops less stringent. The pH balance is not related to the correction of the vision. That will only help in making this more comfortable (for usage)".

When asked about potential long-term side effects which one could encounter on the consistent use of these eye drops, he outlined how trials on a larger demographic was needed to reach a thorough conclusion on the same.

Dr. Bhasin concluded his advice by sharing how eye drops of this nature could actually help those suffering from glaucoma. However, the eye drops must not be used sans medical direction and prescription.