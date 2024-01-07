Make way for the trendy baraatis

While the groom is always the highlight of the wedding procession, the groomsmen too have to put their most stylish foot forward and show the wedding attendees that the groom squad is trendier than thou. “The modern-day groomsman wishes to make his silhouette an extension of his personality. He wants to embrace heritage with a dash of avant-garde,” says designer Shantanu Mehra. Break the monotony of predictable tuxedos and bandhgalas by taking inspiration from these menswear looks from couturiers and shining as a wedding guest. “Groomsmen no longer wish to be a spitting image of each other by dressing up like bandwalas; they want to highlight their individuality,” opines designer Kunal Rawal. We curate some edgy menswear looks fit for\ the groomsmen. Have a dekko. Groomsmen no longer wish to be a spitting image of each other by dressing up like bandwalas.

Destination dandy

An outfit from Faraz Manan.

Grab eyeballs and be a voguish baraati by attending a beach destination wedding in this crop, textured blazer with sheer shirt and fitted pants from Faraz Manan. You can shine in this silver look and be a debonair groomsman.

Make a statement with bandhgala

An outfit from Kunal Rawal

As a wedding guest, you would like to look dapper but also make sure not to steal the groom’s thunder. This belted bandhgala styled with a matching tonal kurta and wine-hued breeches from Kunal Rawal is surely going to draw complements from all corners. The outfit exudes royalty and is perfect for any pre-wedding function.

Effortlessly royal

An outfit from Tarun Tahiliani

As the groom decks up all spick and span for his wedding, you can keep things more relaxed and casual. Take cues from Tarun Tahiliani’s groomsman, who rocks a skin- hugging churidar, a long kurta with open buttons and a sherwani.

Tux with a twist

An outfit from Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna.

A unique tuxedo is all you need to jazz up your cocktail party. This layered jacket from Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna showcases intricate cutwork design, forming a mesmerising tessellation of geometric shapes. It has been styled with a silk crepe stole and flared pant.