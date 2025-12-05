Meet India’s first female hot-air airship pilot, Rita Yadav

Passengers hoping to hitch a hot-air balloon ride in Delhi will be greeted by Rita Yadav, who is the first Indian woman to have acquired the hot-air balloon and hot-air airship license. Rita Yadav hot air balloon pilot

“I am excited to show Delhi from a unique perspective that of the bird’s eye view,” says the 46-year-old. The Haryana-born was the pilot on the November 25 trial run with the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi (see left).

“In our earlier meeting, he did say it was nice to see a woman pilot,” she shares, adding, “In fact, a lot of passengers say that seeing a woman pilot puts them at ease instantly. Being a woman has worked in my favour.”

Rita acquired her licence in 2010 after extensive training in Italy and Switzerland. She has also been certified by UK’s civil aviation authority.

“I had a passion for adventure sports and my husband, (retired) Colonel Mukesh Yadav, pushed me to pursue my passion and showed me the way. Now, my son is training to be a commercial pilot,” says Rita, who was brought up all over the country, for her father was also a military man.

“My father was also in the army. So we moved a lot when we wer young. Now, this line of work has helped me to continue meeting fantastic people and live at some wonderful places,” says Rita, who was an NCC cadet and played nationals in Kabadi.

A passion for adventure sports and support from her husband, who was a paratrooper, led her to become the first female airship and hot-air balloon pilot in the country.

Today, she has her own balloon, too, and earlier she would travel the country in her hot-air balloon for work. “I have worked as an independent consultant offering hot-air balloon rides around the country, including Goa and Bhopal. I would drive around with my balloon in the car,” she says emphasizing that it wouldn't be possible to do so without her family's support.

“I began working under my husband. Later, he encouraged me to pursue this career. In fact, he showed me the way and encouraged me to go to Europe for formal training and certification. And when I was driving around flying people in my balloon, my family would take care of my child. So, I'd say I have been living my dreams because of all the support I have received from my family,” she smiles.