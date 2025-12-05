A POV from the skies: Delhi set for balloon rides, everything you want to know

A POV from the skies: You begin to rise, a flutter stirring in your stomach born from equal parts impending adventure and the warm surge of air filling the balloon. The gentle gossamer lift has you floating above a landscape you’ve only glimpsed through the car window while marooned in Ashram traffic. People look at the Hot Air Balloon during a trial run at Baansera Park, near Sarai Kale Khan, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)

Last month, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena flagged off the trial run of a hot-air balloon ride at Baansera Park, Delhi. “The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has approval for four venues for hot-air balloon rides along the Yamuna. Initially, the operations will be for about two hours starting 4pm on the weekends,” informs a DDA official.

And Delhiites are ecstatic!

“A hot-air balloon ride should offer a new point of view to appreciate the Delhi landscape. So far, we’ve only talked about the horrible Ashram traffic and that the Yamuna needs massive cleaning up (laughs). My friends and I are excited to do the ride,” says Akshaya G Krishnan, a content writer.

But the balloon didn't rise, yet! It seems that the rides are already running into problems before taking flights properly. The Asita venue was expected to run operations on November 6; however, according to a source at DDA, the clearance from various government authorities were pending. And at the Baansera facility, another event is ongoing. So, now the flights will resume next weekend from Baansera.

However, here's everything you want to know about DDA's latest initiative

Fact file: . Each balloon ride will last 7 to 12 minutes

. Each ride is priced at INR3,000+GST per person. However, for the first two months, December and January, there is an inaugural discount with tickets for INR2,000+ GST

. The smaller basket can accommodate four passengers and the pilot; the bigger one can accommodate nine people and the pilot

. The passenger should be at least 5 years old and should have the capacity to understand the instructions of the pilot clearly

. The flights will operate from 4pm for about two hours on Saturdays and Sundays; slots may increase subject to demand

. The operations are expected to run from November to February, which are the best months for winter air stability

. The project is part of DDA’s Yamuna Riverfront Activation initiative

Security check: . The operators are following the best industry practices

. The balloon is registered with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the statutory body of the Government of India that regulates civil aviation

. The pilot is certified by the DGCA

. The balloon has the airworthiness certificate

. The hot-air balloons fall under the lighter-than-air-aircraft category and follow the rules laid down by DGCA. “In fact, we abide by the rules meant for helicopters and Boeing,” says Rita Yadav, pilot.

. All flights are insured. The pilot takes the breathalyser tests before flights.

. These are not free-flying rides. These are tethered rides, meaning the balloon is secured to the ground with at least four ropes for control and stability