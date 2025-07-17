Mercury retrograde in Leo will have exes flooding your DMs: THESE 6 zodiac signs in Cupid's line of vision!

Fire, desire, and a whole lot of contemplation — that's what you should be prepping for! Ready for a reverse exodus of the exes? This Mercury retrograde in Leo promises exactly that!(Photo: X)

Mercury goes into retrograde in the fixed and fiery sign of Leo and it's going to be raining hell fire, either the kind that burns you or the kind that lets your love life cosplay a phoenix. A wild ride regardless. Between today, July 17, and August 11, expect yearning, nostalgia and 'the one' debate to aggressively take over your minds. Exes WILL be sliding into your DMs, knocking on your doors, and if the Universe really has its eye on you? Bumping into you too!

Now whether this is a second chance at love or just another tempting test from the cosmos, the next few weeks belong to unrequited love and unfinished business. Now psychic and astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim predicts the fixed signs Taurus, Leo, Scorpio and Aquarius (as well as Gemini rising and Virgo rising) to be bracing for max impact, astrologer Amy Demure believes the infamous Mercury backspin in the fire sign has something to offer every sign — albeit in context of them being ascendants. But energetic overlap being a very real thing, don't forget to check for your Sun, Moon and rising signs!

Aries rising

It's going to be all heart for this fire sign! You won't be able to ignore the red string tugs even if you put all your intention to it. And when something comes knocking this aggressively, there's always a reason. So what is it? The cosmos whispers that however this ended the last time, they'll still be on the winning end this time around. Sweet redemption!

Taurus rising

Taurus can expect for their family situation to be shaken up, this theme especially amplifying themselves in terms of unhealed childhood wounds and memories. Fixing their foundation during this window, or at least honestly attempting to, can prove to be a foundational shift.

Gemini rising

The one you thought you'd NEVER hear from again? Yep, they're coming back. But are they the one that got away? And how Geminis respond will actually determine the future of not just this connection, but that of relationships around them, romantic or otherwise.

Cancer rising

Cancers will find themselves re-evaluating their sense of self, especially the bit that stays rooted in finances and expenditure. Inner work, shadow work and basically throwing themselves into spirituality, will attract abundance naturally.

Leo rising

The spiritual and energetic death and rebirth nexus for Leos is going to be pretty public, what with the backspin happening in their own sign. The next few weeks may feel slightly confusing or even disorienting — things are going to be flying at you from every direction. But grace and strength through this period will fetch definitive blessings in the aftermath.

Virgo rising

The next few weeks may feel like psychological warfare with spiritual downloads and dreams playing heavily on their subconscious mind. But Virgos are being urged to not ignore them. They can expect the truth about certain connections to come to the surface (a blessing in disguise). Their intuition is their best friend during this time!

Libra rising

Cracks across friendship groups and social circles with Libras at the centre of it, is going to feel like a looping nightmare which just refuses to end. In addition to this, the air sign's social media cred may too take a hit. Libras are being advised to stay rooted and introspective during this time.

Scorpio rising

Major emphasis for Scorpios lies on the career front. Old jobs, former bosses or even forgotten connections emerging from the woodwork. Which possibility are they feeling most guided to? Scorpios are being asked to trust their gut and take a chance. That being said, enigma might get them at the threshold, but that alone is not going to get them by — they gotta put the work in!

Sagittarius rising

If Sagittarians are getting their bags packed and prepped for a trip, they might want to slow down, because it might not happen after all — or at least on the timeline that they're expecting it to happen. This could very well be a portal for them to descend down a philosophical rabbit hole (very 'God, why me?' of them). And for them, luckily, there IS an answer on the other side.

Capricorn rising

Capricorns are being asked to shelve the performance and embrace their authenticity. The earth sign may believe keeping up with the iron-fisted expectations others have of them and their kind (standards they have painstakingly set themselves) but authenticity, even if it doesn't look perfect, has greater rewards stored away. Let go.

Aquarius rising

Aquarians' love life will be jaywalking through a storm, irrespective of if they're with someone or not — winds will be beating down harder if it's the former. And while honouring their commitments must of course be on the cards, they need to ask themselves which path honours their individuality best?

Pisces rising

Pisces will find themselves recalibrating their sense of self in terms of health, routine and balance with their work lives. If approached correctly, neither facet will suffer much but instead what the dreamy water sign will emerge with post-retrograde, is a routine that genuinely makes them tick, not twitch.

So which of the past lot are you secretly rooting for?