MMA star Conor McGregor to face WWE star Logan Paul in India in a boxing exhibition match backed by the Ambanis

In a stunning revelation that has left the combat sports world buzzing, Conor McGregor has confirmed he is set to face social media sensation-turned-boxer Logan Paul in an exhibition bout in India. The announcement came directly from McGregor himself via X (formerly known as Twitter), where he cleared the air about his next steps in the ring and the Octagon. Conor McGregor has confirmed he is set to face social media sensation-turned-boxer Logan Paul

"The rumors of a bout with [Ilia] Topuria are false. I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India. I have agreed. I will then seek my return to the Octagon," McGregor tweeted, sending his fans into a frenzy.

This potential showdown between two of the most polarizing figures in combat sports is already shaping up to be a global spectacle. India, a nation with a burgeoning interest in boxing and MMA, is an unexpected yet exciting venue for such a monumental event. With the backing of the Ambani family—renowned for their ability to host extravagant, world-class events—the exhibition promises to transcend sports, blending athleticism with culture and entertainment.

Logan Paul, who has successfully made a name for himself in crossover boxing and WWE, has yet to respond publicly, but his involvement ensures an audience that spans generations and fan bases. The event is expected to be more than just a fight; it’s likely to include the kind of pageantry both McGregor and Paul are famous for.

McGregor’s announcement also sets the stage for his much-anticipated return to the UFC. While fans eagerly await his comeback to the Octagon, this exhibition bout in India signals a unique chapter in his illustrious career.

The fight’s date, venue, and details are still under wraps, but one thing is certain: the world will be watching when McGregor and Paul collide.