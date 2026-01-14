New details about Zubeen Garg's death revealed in Singapore court, Assam probe continues

New details have emerged in the death of singer-musician Zubeen Garg, confirming that the Assamese icon drowned while swimming off Lazarus Island in Singapore — not while scuba diving, as earlier reported. Singapore newspaper The Straits Times reported that Assistant Superintendent of Police David Lim of the Police Coast Guard, the first of 35 witnesses in the coroner’s inquiry, testified about Zubeen Garg’s death, which occurred on September 19 last year in Singapore. Zubeen Garg

What happened? During a hearing on Wednesday, Singapore authorities told the court that Zubeen had been “severely intoxicated” at the time of the incident. Several witnesses reported seeing him attempt to swim back to the yacht before going limp and floating face down in the water.

Although he was quickly rescued and given CPR on board, the singer was pronounced dead soon after. Authorities noted that Zubeen had a history of hypertension and epilepsy, with his last recorded episode in 2024. The Singapore police confirmed there was no foul play involved.

Alcohol consumption on the yacht According to the official, Garg and over 20 others on the yacht, including friends and colleagues, had brought snacks, drinks, and alcohol on board. Witnesses reported that the singer consumed “a few cups of liquor, gin and whisky, along with a few sips of Guinness Stout”. It was reported that despite initially wearing a life jacket, Zubeen removed it and later declined a second one offered to him.

Assam police probe and chargesheet The Singapore hearing coincides with developments in Assam, where a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the state CID submitted a 2,500-page chargesheet on December 12, which expands to roughly 12,000 pages with supporting documents.

The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government has alleged a conspiracy behind Zubeen's death. Seven people have been arrested, and four have been charged with murder, including the festival organiser, Zubeen's secretary, some band members, his cousin, and his two personal security officers (PSOs).

“A team of special public prosecutors (PPs) will take forward the legal battle. Senior advocate Ziaul Kamar will be the special PP. Brojendra Mohan Choudhury will be the additional PP, and Kishore Dutta, Pranjal Dutta and Bikash Jamar will be the assistant PPs,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The Assam government has vowed to expedite proceedings to ensure justice for the late singer, whose death shocked fans across India and the Northeast.