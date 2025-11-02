Pankaj Tripathi's mother passes away at 89

Actor Pankaj Tripathi who has often spoken fondly about his deep connection to his roots in Bihar and the values instilled in him by his parents, has lost his mother. Pankaj Tripathi mourns the loss of his mother

The actor's mother, Smt. Hemwanti Devi, passed away peacefully at the family’s hometown in Belsand, Gopalganj, Bihar, on Friday (October 30, 2025). She was 89 years old and had been unwell for some time.

According to the family, she breathed her last in her sleep, surrounded by her loved ones. As per a statement shared by the actor’s team, Pankaj Tripathi was by her side during her final moments, and the cremation took place on Saturday (November 1, 2025) in Belsand, in the presence of close family members, relatives, and friends.

Issuing a statement, Pankaj shared the news of his mother’s demise and requested privacy during this difficult time. The statement read:

“We are deeply saddened to inform you of the passing of our beloved mother, Smt. Hemwanti Devi. She lived a long and fulfilling life, and her blessings and memories will remain with us forever. We humbly request everyone to keep her in their thoughts and prayers. We also request the media and well-wishers to respect our privacy during this period of grief and allow us time to mourn in peace.”