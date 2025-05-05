Pluto will be in retrograde for the next 6 months: Here's everything you can fix about your life till then!

Pluto has maneuvered quite an active path over the past few months. But, Newton's third law of motion, of every action force having an equal and opposite reaction force, applies here too, though the context is more cosmic and spiritual. Starting yesterday, May 4, Pluto has officially gone into retrograde and will continue to backspin for almost 6 straight months — till October 13 to be precise. Pluto Retrograde 2025 commenced yesterday: What it holds for the signs(Photo: The Cosmic Almanac)

Now while Mercury Retrogrades have built up quite the notorious reputation for being confusing, destructive and chaotic, you don't need to jump at the mere mention of a 'retrograde'. Any forward motion on Pluto's part, whatever the sign and sector, spells out a rather tough energy in allowing things and pursuits to materialise and fructify. Pluto going retrograde then, is actually a great thing! So here are the major themes each of the zodiac signs can expect to embrace over the next 6 months

As always, don't forget to look for your Sun, Moon and rising!

Aries

(March 21 – April 19)

Aries are often touted as the 'child of the zodiac' and not without reason. Their fire can tend to get too hot to handle sometimes, often leaving them labelled with tags like 'impulsive' and 'hot headed'. Either which way, fire of this kind is tough to replicate or match and actually has great leadership potential — and tapping into this reclamation should be their primary pursuit over the next 6 months.

Taurus

(April 20 – May 20)

Things haven't been too amicable on the home and personal front for Taurus. The next 6 months is essentially a portal then, for them to gauge how thinly tethered each of their closest relationships are and get to the root of the issue(s). Genuine attempts are projected to have happy resolutions during this time.

Gemini

(May 21 – June 20)

The next 6 months are going to be all about redefining power dynamics for Geminis, in context of themselves. They may be everyone's first call for a good time, and don't even struggle with turning on their charm in foreign settings — but the Pluto Retrograde is pushing them to cultivate themselves beyond the surface.

Cancer

(June 21 – July 22)

Cancers have been feeling the itch of some great breakthrough right around the corner. But the last bout of this wait can feel nauseating. Whatever they have been chasing the hardest — money, love, health — the watershed windfall moment will come to life during Pluto Retrograde.

Leo

(July 23 – August 22)

Resetting and recouping should be Leos mantra for the next 6 months. Most importantly, the retrograde is pushing them to have themselves confront the fact that being on high-alert, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and 30 days a month, does not have to be the norm. This time is going to be all about allowing yourself to redefine your comfort space.

Virgo

(August 23 – September 22)

Virgos are being asked to tap into their child-like energy over the course of the Pluto Retrograde. The hyper-planner in them wants an answer to every eventuality in the future and while they have been able to somehow manage to do so this far into their lives, they are being pushed to allow themselves the grace that comes with occasional impulsivity.

Libra

(September 23 – October 22)

Libras are being urged on the other hand, to come out of their child-like energy. The next 6 months for the zodiac sign should be about taking on more responsibility, and not cutting corners when it comes to their responsibilities — either towards others, or even themselves.

Scorpio

(October 23 – November 21)

The Pluto Retrograde will have Scorpios in a meditative state. The next 6 months should ideally be about exploration and reflection. This period can be about either purging or nurturing — depending on the inner demons they feel called to battle.

Sagittarius

(November 22 – December 21)

The ordeals of the last 12 months have weighed heavy enough on Sagittarius for them to have only one goal in their minds — stability, and all-encompassing at that. While this might seem like a distant dream to achieve, all action taken towards it will reap results quicker than normal over the Pluto Retrograde. This is their time to set up their foundations.

Capricorn

(December 22 – January 19)

Dreams are coming true for Capricorns! Now they just need to pick what it is they want. The sky will literally be the limit during this period, so the only advice to them is to not put themselves in a box, and dream BIG. It's time to reap rewards, Capricorn.

Aquarius

(January 20 – February 18)

With Pluto Retrograde taking place in the sign of Aquarius, the zodiac sign will actually find rather opportune moments and well-serving coincidences just falling into their lap. They are being asked to let go of the complacent, 'whatever-will-be-will-be' energy, and jump at the chances!

Pisces

(February 19 – March 20)

Pisces are being asked to talk it out. Actively. This period is not a time for them to sit on their complex feelings about all that's happening to them, and around them. Deliberation, with a trusted friend, or professional listener, will set them up with the much-needed clarity they've been seeking.

What big plans will you be materialising over the next 6 months?