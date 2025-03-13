Podmasters 2025 is here: Get set to witness some mic drop moments live! Here's the last date, details to nominate

After a blockbuster 2024 edition, the much-anticipated Podmasters 2025 is back — bigger, bolder and ready to amplify the best voices in the industry! As India’s premier podcast conclave and awards, this event is set to bring together the brightest minds in podcasting for a day of insightful conversations, industry collaborations and well-deserved recognition. Podmasters 2025, as part of HT Smartcast, aims to foster industry collaboration and provide a platform to podcasters. (Illustration: Adobestock/HTBS)

With the podcast industry in India booming like never before, the stage is set for a celebration of audio excellence, innovation and storytelling prowess. Ramesh Menon, CEO, Fever Network, shares his excitement: “Podmasters 2024 was a phenomenal success, bringing together some of the sharpest voices in the industry. With Podmasters 2025, we aim to build on this momentum — celebrating the thriving podcast ecosystem while fostering new opportunities for creators, brands and audiences.”

The Podmasters 2025 Agenda

This power-packed event will unfold in two parts:

The Conclave — a dynamic day featuring panel discussions, masterclasses and fireside chats with India’s top podcasters, media professionals and industry experts. Expect deep dives into the future of audio storytelling, audience engagement strategies and the evolving role of brands in podcasting.

The Awards Night — A glitzy gala celebrating India’s top podcasting talent. From boundary-pushing storytellers to trailblazing audio innovators, the night will honour creators who’ve redefined the podcasting landscape across multiple categories.

Reflecting on last year’s celebration, podcaster Nikhil Taneja shares: “Winning the HT Podmasters Best Video Podcast Award in 2024 was a career highlight! I’m thrilled that HT Media has created a platform that puts podcasting in the spotlight and gives creators — both emerging and established — their moment to shine. I can’t wait for Podmasters 2025 and have my fingers crossed for another win!”

For nominations and award details, visit: https://events.htmedia.in/podmasters2025

Think your podcast deserves the limelight? Entries for Podmasters 2025 Awards are now open! Early bird nominations will close on March 17 whereas the final deadline to submit is March 30.

