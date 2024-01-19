Running the Mumbai marathon? Docs share crucial health advice

This Sunday, all eyes are going to be on the Tata Mumbai Marathon. While it will see folks enjoy themselves as they don sports gear and dress up for charity or just for fun, it's important to pay attention to the right health advice before setting out. Doctors and a nutritionist share key health tips. Runners in last year's Mumbai marathon (file pic)(Satish Bhatia/HT)



'A warm-up and cool down is important'

- By Dr Aashish Contractor, Director: Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine, Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital



No runner should participate in a race of any distance, if they haven’t trained appropriately as it increases risk for musculoskeletal injuries as well as cardiac injuries.

Always do a warm-up before you begin(Shutterstock)

Many runners start the race then taking a call during the race, about whether they can complete it. This too, is unadvisable. A warm-up is important for everyone, not only first timers. It allows your muscles and heart to slowly increase the tempo to get ready for the exertion required. At the end of vigorous physical exertion it is important to cool down appropriately, since reduced blood supply to the heart may be exacerbated by abrupt cessation of activity.



Tightness and pain in chest? Stop immediately

- By Dr Maj Gen Susheel Kumar Malani, Professor and HOD, Cardiology, DPU Super Specialty Hospital, Pimpri



Before a marathon, one should get a heart check-up done as many people can have a hidden heart disease, unknown to them. Certain indicators of an acute heart attack are central chest pain, which may radiate to the left side of the jaw, left arm, or sometimes even to the back or upper abdomen.



Watch for symptoms of cardiac pain(Shutterstock)

Also, if a person suddenly experiences burning in the chest, feeling of tightness, squeezing or heaviness in the chest, extreme weakness or light-headedness, these are all classical symptoms of cardiac pain and it is important to immediately stop and get medical help.





Have dates, ORS solution for energy and hydration

- By Karishma Chawla, nutritionist and lifestyle educator



Pre run go for a low GI carb grain like oats, jowar, brown rice or quinoa for energy and protein as fuel for the muscle.

Stay hydrated all through the run(Shutterstock)



During the run, have dates for quick energy release along with salts along with hydration, so you can look at salt tablets with water, electrolyte gel or ORS or another ⁠sports drink, which will provide more carbs for more energy. The idea is to have a sugar-salt solution to aid hydration which may also have minerals like magnesium. Post the run, have a high GI fruit like banana for energy replenishment along with some protein for muscle recovery.

I would also like to add a probiotic supplement in the regime to help boost the gut microbiome again to help with optimal well being of the body for a better run

