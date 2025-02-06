Salim Merchant: College festivals help us stay relevant among the youth

While many of their contemporaries shy away from performing at colleges, composer duo Salim-Sulaiman look at it as an opportunity to connect with the youth. In fact, they have performed at 14 college concerts over the past four months. Salim tells us, “These festivals help us stay relevant among the youth. Being on their playlist means that your music is still working, and you have it in you to work harder. No one can inspire you more than these youngsters.” Composer duo Salim-Sulaiman

Point out that many of their fellow composers are not keen on such performances, and he responds, “Everyone is entitled to their likes and choices. We love performing at colleges. Also, college gigs are becoming big platforms for musicians in India now. Institutions like IIMs and IITs have students from across the world. So, you get a chance to perform for a larger crowd.”

He adds that “it’s an incredible crowd to perform for”. Explaining that, Salim says, “Most of our songs are from late 2000, and many of these college students must have been children back then. But, they know all our tracks like Chak De (i, 2007), Mar Jaava (Fashion, 2008), Ainwayi Ainwayi (Band Baaja Baaraat, 2010) and Aye Khuda (Murder 2, 2011). Sometimes, they are so loud that they drown our voices (laughs). It’s a feeling I cannot express; each experience feels like it’s the best day of our life.”

Salim says that as artistes, with careers spanning over two decades, they get to celebrate their journey at college concerts. “The kind of response we get at college gigs is what we live for. The music you composed 10 years ago is part of their playlist... it’s an overwhelming feeling,” the composer-singer.

What: Salim-Sulaiman Night at Manfest Varchasva'25

Where: IIM Lucknow

When: February 9

Time: 7.30pm