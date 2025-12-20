Sara Landry makes her India debut with Sunburn: I’m so glad to be here and playing for you guys

While N1RVAAN, Ana Lilia, and Almost Human warmed up the crowd with immersive, groove-led sets, the energy intensified with Dubvision B2B Third Party, followed by Mathame, who brought their signature melodic techno sound, drawing massive crowds to the stage. The night culminated with a highly anticipated set by Sara Landry, who took over the Beyond Infinity stage late in the evening, marking her India debut.

Day 1 of the Sunburn Festival delivered an electrifying start to the much-anticipated music extravaganza, with the festival grounds transforming into a pulsating hub of sound, lights, and unbridled energy. This year, Sunburn elevated the experience by dividing the venue into four distinct zones, each offering a unique sonic identity and hosting artists across genres, ensuring that there was something for every kind of electronic music enthusiast.

Running parallel on a different stage were performances by Kshitij and Sixth Ocean, followed by sets by Pierre Ravan and Houdini, who kept the momentum going with high-energy performances. A standout moment came with Bullzeye B2B Seque3L, delivering a dynamic back-to-back set, before Richie Hawtin closed the stage with a commanding performance that reaffirmed his legendary status in the global electronic music scene.

The Tuborg Stage offered a vibrant and rhythm-heavy experience, starting with Xtacy and Nick Lima in the early slots. As the sun dipped, Julia Bliss, Shiva Manvi, and Greff steadily raised the tempo, keeping the crowd moving. The later hours saw Teri Miko and Tungevaag take charge, with the latter delivering a crowd-favourite set packed with infectious beats and festival anthems.

Adding a distinct flavour to the festival was the Hyundai Stage – Folk House by Sartek, which blended electronic music with regional and folk influences. The stage featured engaging sets by DJ Aryan, Shor Bazaar, Ansick, and Akhlad Ahmed, each bringing their own sonic identity. The evening continued with Flipsyd and Sartek, before the Folk House experience wrapped up with a special closing segment curated by Sartek himself.

Bringing Day 1 to a powerful close was Sara Landry, who marked her India debut at Sunburn. Her hard-hitting, high-intensity set sent Mumbai into a frenzy, with the crowd completely surrendering to her relentless beats and commanding presence. From start to finish, the audience vibed endlessly, with a memorable debut by Sara, who thanked Mumbai for being such a great audience. She wrapped up by saying, “Thank you, Mumbai. You guys are amazing, I’m so glad to be here and playing for you guys.”