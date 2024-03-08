Score a VIP pass to a makeover session: Participate now!
Mar 08, 2024 06:09 PM IST
HT City readers will get a chance to witness a live makeover session by renowned beautician Blossom Kochhar.
Join us for a special session with Blossom Kochhar and discover the secrets of radiant beauty from the renowned expert herself. Answer these questions now!
Your favourite newspaper HT City is turning 25!
Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.
And we want to celebrate with you.
As HT City turns 25, we bring you an exclusive pass Blossom Kochhar's Beauty Makeover Masterclass.
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Share this article