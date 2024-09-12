Shawn Mendes performs hot new single Nobody Knows at the MTV VMAs; fans call it ‘favourite performance of the night’

While fashion at the VMAs and Taylor Swift's total domination of the awards made headlines, a highlight that you might have missed is the debut of Shawn Mendes' new single, Nobody Knows. The track is from his upcoming self-titled album, Shawn that is all set to be released on October 18. The singer and his band delivered the song standing on a massive rug lined with candles, surrounded by a sultry, smoky ambience; Shawn took the stage with an acoustic guitar accompanied by drums and electric guitar. As for the song, there is speculation that the singer's much-awaited follow-up to his 2020 LP comments on his breakup with ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello. Shawn Mendes made waves of his own with the debut of his new single Nobody Knows

When he announced the new album on Instagram, Shawn said, “Music really can be medicine. 2 years ago I felt like I had absolutely no idea who I was. A year ago I couldn’t step into a studio without falling into complete panic. So to be here right now with 12 beautiful finished songs feels like such a gift. Honestly thank god for my friends and family. Life can be brutal but having a small group of people you deeply trust to walk you through makes it so much better. I have no idea how I would have made it through the last couple years let alone make an album without you. Scott, Mike, Eddie, Alex, Andrew, Ziggy, Sylvie, Rachel, Brian, Prash, Sarah, Meghan, Connor, tony, Aaliyah, mum, dad, Jocelyne, H.O.M, Matty, MR Vetro All of my Friends and Family, thank you for loving on me so hard ♥️. And to you guys who have been so unbelievably supportive and patient and loving thank you from the bottom of my heart. I really hope you love this album, I do. I really really do. I hope it makes you feel warm and close to the earth like it does for me.”

Fans were overwhelmingly supportive, mouthing along to the song. “HE IS BACK,” said one. “My favourite performance of the night, his vocals are insane,” said another. “You’re telling me he slayed the new song while looking so good with angelic vocals?? Omg so good,” gushed a die-hard fan.

While Taylor may have dominated the night at the VMAs, Shawn quietly made his own mark with the debut of his new single in a spectacular performance. As anticipation builds for his upcoming album, we're excited to see what he has in store for us.