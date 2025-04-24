Shawn Mendes spotted getting coffee with Portuguese singer MARO; fans ask: ‘New girlfriend or new collab?’

It looks like Shawn Mendes may have a new muse or, if netizens are to be believed, a new music partner! The 26-year-old Canadian heartthrob was recently seen grabbing coffee in Los Angeles with Portuguese singer and YouTube star MARO, whose real name is Mariana Brito da Cruz Forjaz Secca. The two kept close and appeared deep in conversation, setting off instant buzz across the internet. Shawn Mendes seen with Portuguese artist MARO

Shawn looked relaxed and comfortable with MARO, 30, who fans quickly recognised from her viral performances and Eurovision fame. The duo’s second caffeine run on Tuesday has left fans in a frenzy, not just over a possible new romance, but also the chance of a musical collab.

Netizens speculate

While neither of the artists has confirmed anything romantic, this isn't the first time they've been seen together. And fans are split: are they a couple or cooking something up in the studio? “Shawn had been spotted with Portuguese singer MARO again. Shawn feat. MARO??” one user posted on X. “I need this collaboration to happen like, yesterday — as much as I’ve been waiting for that MARO–Billie Eilish collab,” another said, clearly manifesting. One more fan summed it up with: “Maro worldwide breakthrough?”

So, who is MARO?

For those wondering who this mysterious new presence in Shawn’s life is, MARO isn't just “some girl.” Born in Lisbon, Portugal, MARO originally planned to become a vet before switching gears at 19 to chase music. A graduate of Berklee College of Music in Boston, she moved to Los Angeles and has since released multiple albums, supported major acts like Jessie J, and even represented Portugal in Eurovision 2022, where she won both jury and public votes in the national finals.

Shawn opens up about his sexuality

This public appearance also comes six months after Shawn opened up about the ongoing speculation around his sexuality. Speaking during a tour stop in Colorado, he got candid with fans: “There's this thing about my sexuality and people have been talking about it for so long... I’m just figuring it out like everyone,” he said. “It always felt like such an intrusion on something very personal to me… something I had yet to discover—and still have yet to discover,” he continued.

Shawn’s most public relationship was with fellow pop star Camila Cabello. Since their split, he's been linked to Charlie Travers, though that seemed to fizzle after a few beachside photos.

Whether MARO is the next big chapter in his love life, or a surprise track drop waiting to happen, remains to be seen. But one thing’s for sure: fans are watching closely, iced coffee in hand.