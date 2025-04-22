Menu Explore
‘Side dene ke badle, nachne lagenge’: Minister Nitin Gadkari’s new plan aims to replace vehicle horns with flute, tabla

ByAadrika Sominder
Apr 22, 2025 07:17 PM IST

Netizens have the most hilarious reactions to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says he wants all vehicle horns to sound like Indian musical instruments

In a move that blends traffic regulation with a touch of cultural melody, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has revealed plans to introduce a law requiring vehicle horns to mimic the sounds of traditional Indian musical instruments. Speaking at the 78th Foundation Day celebration of Navbharat Times on Monday, Gadkari said he’s exploring the possibility of replacing the jarring honks of Indian roads with more soothing sounds like the tabla, dholak, flute, violin, and harmonium. “I am planning to make a law that horns of all vehicles should be in Indian musical instruments so that it is pleasant to hear — flute, tabla, violin, harmonium,” he said.

New plan aims to replace vehicle horns with flute, tabla
New plan aims to replace vehicle horns with flute, tabla

Gadkari also used the occasion to underline the environmental consequences of the transport sector, which he noted contributes up to 40% of the nation’s air pollution. He reaffirmed the government’s focus on shifting towards greener alternatives such as ethanol, methanol, and other biofuels.

Netizes react

The internet, as always, had thoughts and plenty of them. Reactions ranged from amused to sarcastic to cautiously optimistic. “Side dene ke badle sab nachne lagenge,” joked one user. Another commented, “So hit and run ke pehle some naach gaana ho jaye.” A more theatrical take read, “Circus & tamasha everywhere!” One quipped, “Masterstroke. Aur iske baad road rage khatam. Tata, bye-bye.” And of course, there was the inevitable nod to Bollywood: “Dhoom machale will finally be a reality now.” Some even welcomed the idea with creative enthusiasm. “Finally my dream of forming a music band with my friends and playing in public came true,” one user wrote.

Whether it ends in harmony or cacophony, the idea has certainly struck a chord, proving that even traffic noise can be music to someone’s ears… if tuned just right.

News / HTCity / ‘Side dene ke badle, nachne lagenge’: Minister Nitin Gadkari’s new plan aims to replace vehicle horns with flute, tabla
