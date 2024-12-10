Sonu Nigam asks politicians of India to not attend his concert and leave midway: 'Disrespect to Ma Sarasvati'

Legendary singer Sonu Nigam called on politicians to refrain from attending performances if they cannot stay for the entire event. The appeal came after an incident at the Rising Rajasthan event on Monday, where several political dignitaries left his performance midway, prompting the singer to address the issue publicly. Sonu Nigam has requested politicians to not attend his concerts if they plan to leave it midway

Sharing his thoughts in a video posted on Instagram, Sonu began by highlighting the significance of the event. Speaking in Hindi, he said, “Delegates came from all over the world to enhance the pride of Rajasthan. There was a CM, a youth minister, a sports minister. There were a lot of people. I could not see all of them in the dark. There were a lot of people.”

He then expressed his disappointment at the conduct of some attendees. “In the middle of the show, I saw that the CM and the rest of the people left. As soon as they left, all the delegates also left. I have a request to all politicians, if you do not respect your artists, then what will the people outside do?,” he added.

The singer, who has sung hits such as Kal Ho Naa Ho, Yeh Dil, Deewana and many others, made a direct appeal to politicians, emphasising the importance of respecting art and artists. “If you have to leave, then do not come. Or leave before the show starts. Leaving in the middle of an artist's performance is very disrespectful. This is an insult to Saraswati,” he said.

“If you are leaving, then this is not the end of art. I have a request to you, if you have to leave, then leave before the show starts. Do not sit. You are great. You have a lot of work. You handle all the responsibilities. You should not waste your time in a show. You should leave early. Thank you. Very humbly, I request all of you,” he concluded.

In the caption accompanying the video, Sonu reiterated his message, writing, “A humble request to all the respected Politicians of India, kindly don't attend any performance of any artiste if you have to abruptly leave mid way. This is disrespect to Art and Artistes and Maa Sarasvati.”

The video has sparked conversations about the treatment of artists at public events and the need for dignitaries to better plan their attendance to avoid such situations.