Sunil Grover on burnout in comedy: I am already slow enough, don’t want to go slower

Actor Sunil Grover has been a part of the industry for decades, and more recently, he has been in the spotlight for his mimicry acts, including the likes of Aamir Khan and Kader Khan , which has brought him widespread appreciation. Ask him if playing so many characters satisfy the artiste in him and he says, “Hum log to bahut kuch karna chahte hain, but log kis tarah se usko receive karte hain, wo matter karta hai.”

The actor adds, “The good thing is that the audience is receiving our work with the same intention that we are doing it with. There are millions of people in the world, so if I keep doing characters, there is a lot of scope. But I feel lucky that my work is received well.” Insisting on the challenges of doing comedy, Sunil Grover says, “Comedy is not easy to do. It’s one of the most difficult genre and I have utmost respect for people who do it. Who in the world says, ‘mujhe hansna achha nahin lagta?’ So the ability to make someone laugh is a gift. I get so much love across the world for my comedic work. So many people come up and say they got out of depression due to our work, or the doctor recommended our show. When our work becomes a medicine, it feels great.”

Recently, comedian Zakir Khan took a break from comedy, citing work pressure. Does he ever feel that too? “I don’t feel any pressure, I am hungry for more love. I feel pressure rather when that love gets less. Slow and steady is fine, but I feel I am already slow enough, I don’t want to go slower. Rather, I need to gather more pace. Main life mein khaali bahut raha hun, so mujhe iski keemat pata hai. Jis din ye na ho, tab mujhe problem hogi,” he responds.

Sunil also got appreciation from actor Neena Gupta recently, who had praised his looks and said he deserve more work across genres. Mention that, and he quips, “I completely trust her. I want to thank Neena ji and I love her. With this statement, I realise she has a keen eye for beauty.”