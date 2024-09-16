Sun-Ketu conjunction in Virgo: What is so special about this rare event taking place after 18 years? Signs most impacted

September 16 marks an exciting time for all cosmic and Astrology enthusiasts. A rather rare alignment in the zodiac sign of Virgo, is currently under way and spells out a rooted period of introspection on the cards. This conjunction in question is the Sun, which for the time being will stand aligned with 'Ketu' or the South Node of the Moon. But what does this exactly mean? The Sun-Ketu conjunction in Virgo commences today, September 16

First things first, what is a conjunction? Very simply put, when two celestial bodies find themselves in the same zodiac sign, the alignment and ensuing energetic impact it sets off, is what is called a conjunction in astrological terms. To understand the true impact of the Sun-Ketu conjunction in Virgo, it is also important to grasp what the 3 key players signify and stand for, followed by the cumulative impact they can have on certain zodiac signs.

Getting right into it, the Sun represents one's sense of self. The placement of the Sun in one's birth chart plays a great factor in determining how an individual sees and identifies with themselves. Coming to Ketu, it is categorised as a shadow planet in astrology. The primary themes Ketu stands to represent, are karma, spiritual liberation as well as detachment. Now coming to the zodiac sign this conjunction is taking place in, Virgo represents a practical, straightforward nature with an emphasis on analysis, introspection and organisational prowess. While these sound like great facets to have, the sign is often associated as being perfectionists to a fault, which makes things tougher for themselves as well as those around them.

Circling back to the conjunction, this is how the trifecta explained above will impact one's psyche over the next month. The push and pull set to descend on signs thanks to the conjunction, will represent two extremes of the spectrum. It will essentially be a toss between materialism and spiritual liberation. Strong bouts of introspection and reflection may lead many to start prioritising the latter over the former. While this will be the direct impact of Ketu, the Sun's role here will be seen in how this introspection will lead one to feel the need to internally realign what they tend to place more importance on between superficiality and inner release. This conclusion will only be reached after intense periods of analysis one may find themselves inadvertently gravitating towards, a key feature of the Virgo zodiac.

What signs will be most affected by the Sun-Ketu conjunction?

The signs of Aries, Taurus, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius and Capricorn will be the zodiac signs most impacted by this conjunction. Projections suggest that the introspection will harbinger positive impact in the career sector for Aries. The same holds true for Taurus, with an added layer of potential financial gains. For Leos, a clearance of debts may be on the cards. Librans may enjoy a boost in their social reputation while Scorpios can expect a removal of the pattern of long-standing blockages from most areas of their lives. Sagittarians can look forward to a renewed sense of semblance in the home while Capricorns are set to experience a significantly good run of luck.

Ketu is currently already stationed in the sign of Virgo. The Sun will be making its transit to the sign by 7.29 PM today. This alignment is set to last till October 17.