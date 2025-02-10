The Secret Service hired a Hollywood director for a $2 million Super Bowl recruitment ad; netizens say ‘what a joke’

It feels like we’re living in a simulation when even the Secret Service, tasked with protecting one of the most powerful leaders in the world, needs to run an ad campaign to recruit new agents. In the latest chapter of “What On Earth Is Happening in America?” it’s been revealed that a Hollywood director was enlisted to create a commercial aimed at bolstering the ranks of the Secret Service, responsible for the safety of the President. So….yeah, that happened. A shot from the Secret Service ad

Hollywood director Michael Bay, known for blockbuster films like Pearl Harbor (2001) and the Transformer series was recruited to produce a high-budget recruitment advertisement, which premiered during the Super Bowl. According to sources within the NFL and the Secret Service, the ad cost approximately $2 million to create, a significant expenditure given the backdrop of widespread budget cuts and layoffs across various government agencies. This budget is reportedly twice the amount spent on previous Secret Service recruitment campaigns. The new and improved commercial focuses on the essential role of the Secret Service in protecting the nation's leaders and highlights the security measures the agency provides at high-profile events.

Reactions to the ad have been polarised, with some online critics expressing frustration. One Reddit user lamented, “This whole administration is a joke. They're cutting FBI and CIA agents but hiring a Hollywood director for a Secret Service recruitment ad? Their incompetence would be laughable if it didn’t affect so many.” Others echoed concerns about the Secret Service's staffing issues, citing its struggles after a high-profile security breach. One commenter argued, “Maybe some focus on diversity and inclusion would help more than a Michael Bay film. The agency’s toxic culture has driven good people away.” Another critical voice pointed out, “What a joke. They can’t expect to find qualified, intelligent candidates willing to put their lives on the line for this administration. Might as well aim lower.”

On the other side, the ad found some support, particularly from MAGA supporters across social media, despite its frankly ironic portrayal of significant historical failures of the Secret Service. According to CNN, the footage includes references to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the attempted assassination of Donald Trump in 2024, and the 1981 shooting of President Ronald Reagan. The ad also features an image of President Abraham Lincoln, whose assassination followed the creation of the Secret Service in 1865. The ad’s depiction of these events has rightly drawn mixed reactions, especially as some viewers noted it might unintentionally highlight the agency's vulnerabilities. As the recruitment ad aired on one of the country’s most-watched platforms, it remains to be seen whether it will achieve the desired boost in enrollment.