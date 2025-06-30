The Office actor Rainn Wilson says the show struggled after Steve Carell's exit: ‘It was a little bit chaotic’

American actor Rainn Wilson, best known for his role as Dwight Schrute, recently reflected on Steve Carell’s departure from The Office and how it impacted the show behind the scenes. Appearing on the Good Guys podcast with hosts Josh Peck and Ben Soffer, the 59-year-old actor opened up about the shift in tone and dynamic after Steve left the series in 2011. Rainn Wilson as Dwight Schrute and Steve Carell as Michael Scott in a still from The Office

“When Steve left, then it was a little bit chaotic of trying to figure out the tone of the show and who’s the lead and, how are we telling these stories without, you know, the comic engine of the show, which is Michael Scott, and without one of the greatest comic actors in American history at the center of our show. That was also a struggle,” Rainn said on the podcast.

While the transition proved difficult, Rainn explained that Steve stepping away wasn’t unexpected. “We knew it was coming for a long time,” he said, adding that his co-star’s movie stardom made it a natural progression.

At the time of his departure, Steve was already making waves in Hollywood with films like Get Smart and The Incredible Burt Wonderstone. “He was doing like Burt Wonderstone and these big comedies. I’m forgetting all the names of them at the time, but Get Smart, you know? (Movies) that were in 2,000 theaters at the multiplex. So, of course, he’s going to leave The Office when he can,” he noted.

Following his exit, Steve starred in a string of critically and commercially successful projects, including Crazy, Stupid, Love, Despicable Me, Hope Springs, and The Way Way Back. His performance as Michael Scott earned him six Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, helping solidify his status as a major Hollywood talent—even though he never took home the award.

The show ran for two more seasons without him and ultimately ended in 2013, with Steve making a surprise return in the series finale.