 This Indian chef made a gold coffee cocktail and shares the secret to it - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / HTCity / This Indian chef made a gold coffee cocktail and shares the secret to it

This Indian chef made a gold coffee cocktail and shares the secret to it

By Ismat Tahseen
Feb 27, 2024 07:19 PM IST

All you need are a few ingredients for this.

He's got the golden touch! Chef and entrepreneur Tarun Sibal from Delhi shares how his version has that lure. He says, “The Kappi Please at Khi Khi is our take on the espresso martini. Made with filter coffee, homemade coffee liqueur, coffee hydrosol and edible gold, the taste is great. Coffee goes well with a refined vodka, the coffee shines in this combination as the neutral and refined vodka adds body and volume to the coffee. The drink is served with a coffee candy and a cracker.”

Here is Tarun Sibal's recipe to try at your next party:

Charm your guests with a gold coffee cocktail at your next gathering (Khi Khi)
Charm your guests with a gold coffee cocktail at your next gathering (Khi Khi)

WHAT YOU NEED

Vodka - 60 ml

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Khi khi homemade coffee liqueur - 15 ml

Filter kappi - 30 ml

Simple syrup - 10 ml

Edible gold paint - 5 ml

Coffee hydrosol - 1 spray

METHOD
Prepare the coupe glass with one stroke of gold paint. Add the vodka, homemade coffee liqueur, filter kappi and simple syrup to a shaker filled with ice and shake until well-chilled. Strain into the prepared glass. Spray with the coffee hydrosol. Serve the drink with coffee candy and coffee cracker.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On