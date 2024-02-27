This Indian chef made a gold coffee cocktail and shares the secret to it

He's got the golden touch! Chef and entrepreneur Tarun Sibal from Delhi shares how his version has that lure. He says, “The Kappi Please at Khi Khi is our take on the espresso martini. Made with filter coffee, homemade coffee liqueur, coffee hydrosol and edible gold, the taste is great. Coffee goes well with a refined vodka, the coffee shines in this combination as the neutral and refined vodka adds body and volume to the coffee. The drink is served with a coffee candy and a cracker.”



Here is Tarun Sibal's recipe to try at your next party:



Charm your guests with a gold coffee cocktail at your next gathering (Khi Khi)