This Indian chef made a gold coffee cocktail and shares the secret to it
All you need are a few ingredients for this.
He's got the golden touch! Chef and entrepreneur Tarun Sibal from Delhi shares how his version has that lure. He says, “The Kappi Please at Khi Khi is our take on the espresso martini. Made with filter coffee, homemade coffee liqueur, coffee hydrosol and edible gold, the taste is great. Coffee goes well with a refined vodka, the coffee shines in this combination as the neutral and refined vodka adds body and volume to the coffee. The drink is served with a coffee candy and a cracker.”
Here is Tarun Sibal's recipe to try at your next party:
WHAT YOU NEED
Vodka - 60 ml
Khi khi homemade coffee liqueur - 15 ml
Filter kappi - 30 ml
Simple syrup - 10 ml
Edible gold paint - 5 ml
Coffee hydrosol - 1 spray
METHOD
Prepare the coupe glass with one stroke of gold paint. Add the vodka, homemade coffee liqueur, filter kappi and simple syrup to a shaker filled with ice and shake until well-chilled. Strain into the prepared glass. Spray with the coffee hydrosol. Serve the drink with coffee candy and coffee cracker.