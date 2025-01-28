Ready to fall in love? THESE 2 zodiac signs to live out their rom-com dreams with tomorrow's new moon in Aquarius!

Mark your calendars! The date's tomorrow, January 29. The first new moon of the year in the sign of Aquarius is bringing with it a box full of goodies. For some it's career growth, for some it's personal expansion, for others it's property gains. Now for a lucky few zodiac signs this new moon definitively spells out what we're all after — love! But here's the catch, the list of love for this lunar cycle is super exclusive, to the point that it's bringing the kiss of love just for two zodiac signs as per predictions. Now how fated does THAT feel! Tomorrow's new moon in Aquarius promises their very own rom-com for THESE lucky zodiac signs

The zodiac sign of Aquarius represents innovation, progression and some well-meaning rebellion. Now if you feel things have been stalled for a while — partially courtesy of a very long January — this new moon presents itself as the perfect opportunity to manifest speed into your life in whichever sector you desire, though for the two lucky zodiac signs, it's going to come wrapped up in a bow.

Leo

Union is the reigning theme for Leos this new moon in Aquarius as you are being urged to look at the relationships in your life through a clearer lens. A big milestone — commitment, moving in, engagement, marriage — presents itself as a likely scenario.

Libra

If there was ever a new moon Libras should open their hearts up on it's this one! Libras are being urged to not take this phase of the lunar cycle lightly and go all out in putting themselves out there. The moon is saying your soulmate might just be right over the bend.

As for the remaining zodiac signs, the primary themes of this new moon is asking of you to just have some patience as you make it through the last bits of stagnant energy this year. Prolonged stagnancy always means a great leap forward and that's what's coming up, says crystal healer Meetashi Makar. Now to enable the process at hand Meetashi also asks everyone to prioritise decluttering their minds and their physical spaces to make place for the new to sweep in. Finally, the past few weeks may have felt very overstimulating but fight the urge to be overwhelmed and instead approach these situations with deep breaths and patience.

We wish you a blessed new moon!