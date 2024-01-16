Go stargazing under the night sky

This winter, dress warmly and head far and away from the city and its polluted skies for a date with the biggest stars. Not the usual kind. This is the best month for stargazing, a time when the night skies offer the most unrestricted shimmering celestial views you can imagine. Anyone can enjoy this hobby and it's increasingly being taken up by city folks who want to discover the skies and learn and learn something new, while also destressing. Astronomy camps are making for the leisure getaway away from the grind, under a shimmery carpet. It has folks huddle around a bonfire, share stories, meet other hobby astronomers, watch a slideshow and take turns to watch the sky with a telescope. Anyone can enjoy this hobby and it's increasingly being taken up by city folks who want to discover the skies and learn and learn something new, while also destressing.

If you're a newcomer to this, here is a list of things to keep in mind.

TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS

⦁ There is no substitute for dark skies, so move out of the city.

⦁ Ensure safety of surroundings before settling and always try to go in a group and never alone.

⦁ Buy a star atlas separate from phone apps.

⦁ Don't rush to buy telescopes, buy a decent pair of binoculars first.

PLACES TO GO STARGAZING AROUND MUMBAI

Karjat

Mulshi

Naneghat

Foothills around Mahabaleshwar

Dehene

Suryamal

Bhandardara

Konkan belt - Tarkarli, Malvan, Sindhudurg