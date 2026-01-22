Goa embraces spiritual tourism with brand new 'ghat aarti' facility: Details inside

If the first thing you think of when someone inevitably brings up Goa, are its beaches and thumping night life, that's what the Goa government is out to redefine. While the state has been for long branded as the getaway party capital of the country, it's water-bound shores are now expanding its hospitality and tourism sector towards spirituality. Goa embraces spiritual tourism with brand new 'ghat aarti' facility (Photo: End Time Prayers)

The Goa government has commenced work on developing a 'ghat aarti' facility, to be located on the banks of the Mandovi river at North Goa's Naroa. This is part of an active attempt to rebrand the state's fairly one-track brand of tourism. The inspiration shaping this facility, as per a Telegraph India report, are the spiritually popular Hardiwar, Varanasi and Nashik riverfronts.

State Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte told the Goa legislative assemebly, that the facility actually had great potential in emerging as a major attraction for both pilgrims and tourists.In a written reply during the recently concluded winter session of the state assembly, Khaunte shared that a work order worth ₹10.85 crore has been issued for the project. Construction has been underway since October 1, 2025 and is currently right on tract to be completed by May 29. Th project is being run by M/s IB Construction under a 240-day completion period, excluding the monsoon season.

Speaking of the location, Naroa village is settled along the Mandovi and is home to the Shree Saptakoteshwar Temple. The Temple had been rebuilt by Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and is actually a very important religious site in the region. The Mandovi river is seen as Goa's ‘lifeline’, connecting communities and doubling up as a crucial point of historically-informed cultural confluence. Etymologically, its name translates to ‘the great mother’, explaining its religious significance in the region.