Holi 2025: Indian travellers set to make the most of extended long weekend

With Holi falling on a Friday this year, Indian travellers are making the most of the extended weekend to rejuvenate and explore new destinations. Holi weekend is transforming into a perfect opportunity for diverse travel experiences(Photo: Aadar Jain/Instagram)

From soaking in the spiritual vibes of Vrindavan to a desert escape in Dubai, the Holi weekend is transforming into a perfect opportunity for diverse travel experiences.

Santosh Kumar, Country Manager for India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia at Booking.com said, “Indian travellers are maximising the extended weekend with diverse domestic and international travel plans. From cultural celebrations in Vrindavan and Mathura to leisure getaways in Dubai and Tokyo, Indians are blending cultural immersion and contemporary getaways."

As per the platform, top 10 most searched domestic destinations by Indian travellers travelling between 13.03.2025 to 16.03.2025

● Udaipur

● Mumbai

● Rishikesh

● Jaipur

● New Delhi

● Varanasi

● Vrindavan

● Puducherry

● Puri

● Lonavala

While many are drawn to the energetic celebrations, an increasing number of people are opting for peaceful alternatives to mark Holi. Karan Agarwal, Director of Cox & Kings, notes a rising trend among young professionals, families, and groups of friends who are looking to swap the usual Holi hustle for a rejuvenating retreat.

“More people are consciously choosing eco-friendly celebrations or opting out of the festivities altogether, driven by concerns about water wastage and harmful synthetic colors,” he adds.

He also adds that another interesting trend is people opting for wellness retreats in locations like Rishikesh and Kerala, where they can unwind over the long weekend instead of engaging in conventional celebrations.

Karen Mulla, co-founder of TravelK, reports a 25-30% increase in hotel bookings for Holi this year, especially due to the long weekend. Mulla says, “The demand for premium and luxury stays is particularly high, with room rates rising by 30-40% for luxury properties and 15-20% for standard accommodations. This is driven by travelers seeking private villas, boutique hotels, and resorts for more personalized Holi celebrations.”

Jatinder Paul Singh, Co-founder and CEO of Viacation, says, “The long weekend is perfect for unwinding and exploring new destinations. Many are opting for a more relaxed Holi, away from the usual high-energy celebrations. Rishikesh offers a peaceful vibe with spiritual celebrations, music, and bonfires. Jaipur is ideal for those seeking a royal Holi experience at palaces and forts, while Pushkar attracts visitors with its vibrant festivities. Goa remains a favourite for its laid-back atmosphere, beautiful beaches, and lively celebrations.”

The Holi long weekend is also a prime time for staycations and short road trips.

According to Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director & COO, South Asia at Radisson Hotel Group, “We’re seeing a surge in demand for destinations like Udaipur, Goa, Nainital, Vrindavan, and Pondicherry. Short road trips and staycations remain highly sought-after, with a significant rise in occupancy and average daily rates (ADR) in these regions," he says.