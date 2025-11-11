Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Japan is hiking its visa fees from 2026: The ultimate 20-point bucket list to tick off before 2025 ends

    We won't say it's 'now or never', but it'll definitely be cheaper!

    Published on: Nov 11, 2025 6:15 PM IST
    By Aalokitaa Basu
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    In a first since 1978, Japan will be hiking its visa application fees. The objective? To bring the numbers at a comparable level to those of other major economies around the world, which also happen to be tourist hubs. The land of the rising sun is already on almost every avid globe-trotter's bucket list the world over — even if they've already paid a visit — and if anything, this hike will only be further fortifying Japan's already full-bloom status as a bucket list destination. An Outlook Traveller report states, "The Japanese government has announced plans to revise several travel-related charges. These include an increase in the airport departure tax and visa fees, along with the introduction of a new pre-entry screening charge. The move is part of a broader effort to modernise infrastructure and fund public programmes."

    The ultimate 20-point Japan itinerary for your year-end hurrah! (Photo: The Portable Wife)
    The ultimate 20-point Japan itinerary for your year-end hurrah! (Photo: The Portable Wife)

    Keeping that in mind, you still have a solid few weeks to bring your Japan trip to life, on a budget. And Japan travel influencer Daisy, who goes by the handle @ichi.nichi.ippo has just the 20-point bucket list for you to cross off as soon as you land. Now the OG spots are of course iconic for a reason. These however, are going to let you breathe in the real Japan like a pro.

    Eat Strawberry Daifuku in Asakusa

    Traditional tea ceremony in Hamrikyu Gardens or Ueno

    Sushi breakfast at Toyosu Market at 6:30AM

    Light hike and Onsen day trip to Mount Takao

    Row boats in Kichijoji

    Yakitori and (cheap) beer in Torikizoku

    Knife shopping in Kappabashi

    Late night ramen in Shinjuku

    Karaoke in Shibuya

    Wandering in Don Quijote

    Izakaya time in Shimbashi (specifically on a weekday evening)

    5K run at Imperial Palace

    Manga cafe hour

    Vintage shopping in Shimokitazawa

    Arcades at Akihabara

    Thrift shopping in Koenji

    Visiting a sento (public bath)

    Watch a baseball game

    Conbini meal and picnic in a park

    Check out a local matsuri

    You know what the cool kids are saying — FIBI!

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Trips Tours/Japan Is Hiking Its Visa Fees From 2026: The Ultimate 20-point Bucket List To Tick Off Before 2025 Ends
    News/Htcity/Trips Tours/Japan Is Hiking Its Visa Fees From 2026: The Ultimate 20-point Bucket List To Tick Off Before 2025 Ends
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes