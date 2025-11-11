Japan is hiking its visa fees from 2026: The ultimate 20-point bucket list to tick off before 2025 ends

In a first since 1978, Japan will be hiking its visa application fees. The objective? To bring the numbers at a comparable level to those of other major economies around the world, which also happen to be tourist hubs. The land of the rising sun is already on almost every avid globe-trotter's bucket list the world over — even if they've already paid a visit — and if anything, this hike will only be further fortifying Japan's already full-bloom status as a bucket list destination. An Outlook Traveller report states, "The Japanese government has announced plans to revise several travel-related charges. These include an increase in the airport departure tax and visa fees, along with the introduction of a new pre-entry screening charge. The move is part of a broader effort to modernise infrastructure and fund public programmes." The ultimate 20-point Japan itinerary for your year-end hurrah! (Photo: The Portable Wife)

Keeping that in mind, you still have a solid few weeks to bring your Japan trip to life, on a budget. And Japan travel influencer Daisy, who goes by the handle @ichi.nichi.ippo has just the 20-point bucket list for you to cross off as soon as you land. Now the OG spots are of course iconic for a reason. These however, are going to let you breathe in the real Japan like a pro.