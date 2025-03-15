Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant with Ravi Bishnoi and coach Justin Langer steal the show at Holi celebrations

Upon arriving in their home city, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) tea began preparations for the new Indian Premier League season with a festive Holi celebration at their hotel in Lucknow on Friday. The team absorbed themselves in the festivities, enjoying a day of 'masti and dhamaal'. LSG's new captain Rishabh Pant along with vice-captain Nicholas Pooran celebrating Holi in Lucknow(Instagram/lucknowsupergiants)

LSG's new captain, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, along with vice-captain Nicholas Pooran, mentor Zaheer Khan, head coach Justin Langer, assistant coaches Lance Klusener and Vijay Dahiya, and other team members, participated in the celebration.

LSG mentor Zaheer Khan, assistant coaches Lance Klusener and head coach Justin Langer

To the rhythm of DJ music and dhol drums, Pant and spinner Ravi Bishnoi took the lead, applying colours to their teammates. They began applying gulal and then went on to celebrate by drenching players with water and colours.

Fans commented on the lively photos and videos of the players on Instagram, with one writing, "Rishabh means 'masti toh honi hai'." Another fan, referring to a photo of the captain and vice-captain, said, “Do bhai dono hei tabai, RP and NP.”

Langer made a dramatic entry as a ‘nawabi don’, wearing a cap and colourful wig and wielding a water gun. He perfectly matched dance steps with batter Himmat Singh. On the video, a fan posted, “Welcome to my India .. Where foreigners are vibing on Indian songs and enjoying Indian festival.”

LSG team members celebrating Holi

Klusener adopted a 'desi avatar' by sporting a blue wig. However, Bishnoi stole the show by playing the dhol, and his video garnered over 6.3 million views in just a few hours. Young batter Ayush Badoni and all-rounder Arshin Kulkarni complemented him well. West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph also joined in the festivities.

Rishabh Pant with team members

Everyone was sporting ethnic wear, which was soon drenched in Holi colours. In addition to playing with colours, they enjoyed traditional festive treats like gujiyas and jalebis. LSG's chief operating officer, Vinay Chopra, wished the team, "This festival gives us a perfect start to our campaign."