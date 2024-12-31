Monuments of My Country: 7 most underrated spots of historical significance

India is a land of architectural marvels, many of which are globally celebrated. However, beyond the famous landmarks, there are numerous hidden gems that remain overshadowed despite their historical and artistic significance. These monuments not only offer a glimpse into the country's rich past but also stand as a testament to the diverse architectural styles that have flourished here. From ancient temples to forgotten forts, here are seven underrated monuments in India that deserve your attention. Some of India’s underrated monuments that have rich historical significance and artistry that's waiting to be discovered.

The Kanch Mahal, Uttar Pradesh

Kanch Mahal's name was derived from the tile work on its façade.

Nestled near the famous Fatehpur Sikri, the Kanch Mahal is an overlooked jewel of Mughal architecture. The name Kanch is derived from the tile work that adorns its red sandstone façade. This structure showcases quintessential Mughal features, including Islamic arches, intricate jaali patterns, and carvings of flowers and natural elements. Designed on a square plan with arched openings, it mirrors the elegance and symmetry of the era. Despite its understated presence, the Kanch Mahal remains a testament to the architectural finesse of the Mughal period.

Bada Bagh, Rajasthan

Bada Bagh in Jaisalmer was initially constructed as a water reservoir.

Resting amid the golden sands of Rajasthan, the Bada Bagh is a serene yet spectacular site. Initially constructed as a water reservoir, it evolved into a collection of royal cenotaphs or chhatris that commemorate the rulers of Jaisalmer. These intricately designed cenotaphs feature advanced architectural details that reflect the ingenuity of the time. With its striking silhouette against the desert backdrop, Bada Bagh serves as both a historical landmark and a retreat that fully embodies the essence of Rajasthani heritage.

Basgo Monastery, Ladakh

The Basgo Monastery in Ladakh was built from stone and rammed earth.

Often mistaken for a rugged mountaintop from afar, the Basgo Monastery is a historical treasure in Ladakh. Built from stone and rammed earth, this fort once held immense military significance for the rulers of the region. Although much of the structure lies in ruins today, the remnants provide a window into its strategic importance and architectural brilliance. Perched dramatically on a hill, the Basgo Monastery offers an awe-inspiring view and a chance to connect with Ladakh’s rich cultural past.

Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park, Gujarat

Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park is situated in Panchmahal district of Gujarat

This UNESCO World Heritage Site is a harmonious blend of Hindu and Islamic architectural styles. Situated at the base of Pavagadh Hill, the park encompasses temples, mosques, and fortifications from the 15th century. Its centrepiece, the Jama Masjid, is a masterpiece adorned with intricate carvings and grand arches. The surrounding landscapes and the diversity of its structure makes Champaner-Pavagadh a haven for the history buffs and nature enthusiasts alike. Despite its historical significance, it remains one of India’s lesser-known heritage sites.

Rani Ki Vav, Gujarat

Rani Ki Vav is in Patan, Gujrat

An epitome of medieval Indian architecture, Rani Ki Vav is a stunning stepwell in Patan, Gujarat. Built in the 11th century by Queen Udayamati, in the memory of her husband, this structure is adorned with intricate carvings of deities, celestial nymphs, and mythological figures. Beyond its practicality as a water reservoir, it served as a place of worship and royal retreat. The symmetrical design and elaborate stonework make Rani Ki Vav a true architectural marvel, yet it remains underappreciated.

Belur and Halebidu, Karnataka

Belur and Halebidu temples present the grandeur of Hoysala dynasty.

The twin towns of Belur and Halebidu are a treasure trove of Hoysala architecture. The Chennakeshava Temple in Belur, constructed in the 12th Century, features detailed carvings depicting scenes from Hindu epics. Halebidu’s Hoysaleswara Temple is equally mesmerising, with sculptures showcasing the grandeur of the Hoysala dynasty. The unique star-shaped bases of these temples and their intricate stonework highlight the artistic achievements of the period. Despite their splendour, these temples are often overshadowed by the more prominent South Indian landmarks.

Pathra Village Temples, West Bengal

The Pathra Village is located near Kolkata.

Located near Kolkata, Pathra Village is a hidden gem that boasts nearly 100 ancient terracotta temples. Built over two centuries ago, these temples reflect Bengal’s rich architectural heritage. Each temple is adorned with intricate carvings that narrate stories of local craftsmanship and religious traditions. Although many structures are now in ruins, they continue to captivate visitors with their artistic and historical significance. Pathra is a must-visit for those keen on exploring Bengal’s lesser-known architectural wonders.

