Monuments of My Country: Unveiling the hidden yet must-visit monumental treasures of Assam's heritage

If you’re a traveller with an appetite for history and stunning landscapes, then the northeast of India should be on your bucket list. Assam, for instance, has been making waves globally — ranked 4th on The New York Times list of 52 Places to Visit in 2025, the state is celebrated for its vibrant heritage, rich natural beauty, and warm hospitality. But beyond its lush tea gardens and tranquil hills, the state is dotted with monuments that tell tales of ancient civilizations, lost kingdoms, and timeless traditions. Here’s a little peek at three landmarks that should be on your radar, especially if you’re looking to explore places that still retain an air of mystery and magic. Umananda Island (Instagram/ @saurav.clicks and @jibon_jindabaad)

Maha Mrityunjay Temple - The World’s Largest Shivling

Imagine standing before a towering 126-foot-high Shivalinga, a sight so immense that it humbles even the most seasoned travellers. The Maha Mrityunjay Temple, located in Ververi Gosaingaon, Nagaon, is a relatively new gem in Assam, but it has already made waves for being home to the world’s largest Shivalinga. Constructed in 2021, this awe-inspiring temple beckons devotees and travellers alike with its grandeur and architectural beauty. As you walk towards the massive Shivling, you’ll be struck not only by its sheer size but also by the serenity that envelops the temple grounds — truly a place of reflection and reverence.

Umananda Island — A Slice of Tranquility in the Mighty Brahmaputra

Now, if you’re craving something more whimsical, Umananda Island is a must-visit. While it may not technically be a monument, this quaint village island on the Brahmaputra River feels like stepping into another world. A short ferry ride (or if you prefer, a thrilling skyrail ride) brings you to this peaceful haven. The island’s charm lies in its simplicity — a glimpse of life that hasn’t changed much over the decades. The highlight here is the Umananda Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva. With its calm, scenic surroundings and its deep historical and spiritual significance, Umananda Island offers an escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Charaideo — The Shining City on a Hill

If you're a history lover, Charaideo is your dream destination. The first permanent capital of the Ahom Kingdom, Charaideo, established by King Chao Lung Siu-Ka-Pha, holds an important place in the region’s history. The name ‘Charaideo’ itself speaks of the land’s mystique — derived from three Tai Ahom words: ‘Che’ (city), ‘Rai’ (shine), and ‘Doi’ (hill), which together mean “a shining town situated on a hilltop”. Known for its ancient burial grounds, Charaideo is home to maidams, large earthen mounds that serve as the tombs of Ahom kings and queens. Often compared to the pyramids of Egypt, these maidams offer a glimpse into Assam’s glorious past. The intricate architecture and the knowledge passed down through generations of masons and artisans make these burial grounds one of the most stunning archaeological wonders of the region. It was recently also added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in July 2024.

Your curiosity about these monuments is perfectly exemplified in the My Country My Lens contest, which celebrates 100 years of Hindustan Times through a 100-day photography challenge. If you're a budding photographer or someone who's been doing this for years, get the chance to feature your picture in Hindustan Times! For more information, click here.