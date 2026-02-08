If you're wondering why tourism-sustained or led economies would have an issue with bourgeoning tourist footfall, your answer is overtourism. Japan to Italy: Dream destinations cracking down on overtourism (Photos: BBC, Lonely Planet)

Put simply, overtourism arises when visitor numbers surpass a destination’s ability to manage them sustainably, causing serious strain on local life, infrastructure and the environment. It is typically marked by a shared sense among residents and travellers that the place has become overcrowded, leading to degraded experiences and harm to local culture.

And Mount Fuji in Japan is the latest to bite the dust in this regard. Here's taking a look at that, and other much-sought after destinations that are actively attempting to put stops to overtourism.