5 New Zealand city stops to experience the calm call of the wild

Call it the infamy of Tourism New Zealand’s Everyone Must Go campaign or just some good old publicity — tourist footfall, especially from down-under neighbours Australia, as per a Travel and Tour World report, has jumped a straight 12-percent between this time last year and now. Strengthening foreign relations with India too well on the cards, the winter holidays seem to be the perfect time to pay a scenic visit. Travel influencer @thebackpackerguru has just the 5-stop city itinerary, where the call of the wild meets the scenic urbanscape.
Queenstown
Start with a walk along Lake Wakatipu, then head to the bungee jump site for a classic Queenstown thrill. Take the gondola up to the Skyline and try the luge for a quick downhill ride. End your day back in town with calm lake views.
Begin with a soak in the hot springs, then visit a geothermal park to see bubbling pools and steaming vents up close. Immerse yourself in a Maori cultural show for food, music, and storytelling, making for a perfect end to a relaxing day.
Start at the Sky Tower for city and harbour views. Walk down to Viaduct Harbour for a waterside meal. Skip to the ferries for island hopping — Waiheke, Rangitoto, or Devonport make great options. Return to the city for some more downtime by the waterside.
Begin at Te Papa Museum to soak in the city’s history and art. Take the cable car up to the hilltop lookout to admire the gardens. Walk down through the pathways into the city again and spend the rest of the afternoon exploring Cuba Street’s cafes, shops, and the quaint but bubbling night scene.
Start with a punt ride on the Avon River, then walk to the Botanic Gardens for a slow loop through the greens. Head over to the Re:START Mall (truly a unique and enduring concept) for a plethora of food and shopping options.