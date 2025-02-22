Philippines for ocean kids to Vietnam for adventure junkies: Travel recommendations based on the kind of couple you are

Couples who travel together, stay together! Foolproof travel recommendations based on your couple type(Photos: Instagram/bruisedpassports)

It's not for no reason that taking your first trip with your significant other is supposed to be a prediction yardstick for if the connection is for keeps. Beyond the romance, flirt game and hours of chatter, is the very fundamental question of what both parties' most ideal case scenario is, when it comes to two things — one, spending the big bucks and two, their idea of what quantifies as 'fun' and ‘relaxing’. Now if you happen to be on the exact same page when it comes to these questions, travel influencer duo, Marie and Anand, have the perfect travel recos for you, based on your couple type.

Water babies

If 'Sun's out, funs out' is your whole couple vibe and you love the feeling of sand in your toes and the salty ocean breeze kissing your face, the Philippines and Australia come in as top suggestions. Also coming close as a potential contender is the tourism-steeped state of Hawaii. We're drooling just thinking about all the sun-kissed, peachy blue photo ops.

Adrenaline junkies

Love a good hike or trek, climbing mountains, ziplining through trees and ending the day on a dopamine high? If you and your partner happen to be true and blue adrenaline junkies, Vietnam, Mongolia and Ecuador are your travel recos from the experts. Looking for the same thrill and pump but in slightly cooler altitudes? Don't think twice before booking that round trip for 2 to Switzerland!

Foodies

Love licking down plates as you hold each others hands and gaze into each others eyes? Everybody loves a good meal, but being a true, authentic foodie, comes with not just deep diving into the plate in front of you, but also having th itch in your brain and tummy which can only be satiated with a simultaneous dip into the history, culture and maybe even gastronomic specifics which brought the preparation to you. If that's you and your (maybe forever?) plus one's vibe...what's that we hear? Italy, Mexico and Thailand seem to be calling out your name!

Animal lovers

Who doesn't love a good panda or cat video during their doom scroll slot of the day. But if you and your special someone are the kind that live to pet each and every animal to have walked the face of this earth, you deserve a getaway that allows you to lean into that innocence. Costa Rica can prove to be a life changing experience to have together with Australia and Hawaii also being bona fide top picks.

So where will you be jetting off to next with your plus one?