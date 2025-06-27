Rain, risks and roadblocks: How to travel safely this monsoon

Monsoon in India is a thrilling paradox. One moment, the forests are glistening emerald and the skies are putting on a grand show; the next, roads are sinking, rivers are swelling and chaos is making headlines. Every year, the rains bring both renewal and risk — and this season is no exception. With the right preparation, monsoon travel can still be every bit as memorable.

Just this week, flash floods surged through Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district after a series of intense cloudbursts. Roads caved in, houses vanished and a local school was left in ruins. Authorities confirmed three deaths. A day earlier, floods near a mini-hydroelectric project in Dharamshala swept away over 20 labourers, according to the Kangra Deputy Commissioner. Earlier this month, a bridge collapse in Pune claimed four lives and injured more than 50 people. The India Meteorological Department has now issued heavy rain alerts across Gujarat, Odisha, Maharashtra and parts of the Northeast. In Maharashtra’s Satara district, access to popular tourist spots — like Kaas Pushpa Plateau, Thoseghar and Vajrai waterfalls, Lingamala Falls, and Ajinkyatara Fort — has been temporarily suspended until August 19.

So if you’re planning a getaway, this is the season to put caution first. Skipping the hills doesn’t mean missing out — it means making safer, smarter choices. With the right preparation, travel can still be every bit as memorable.

Caught in the rain? Here’s what to do

When heavy rain throws a wrench in your plans, the safest bet is to stay indoors. Never wade through flooded streets, no matter how shallow the water seems. Strong currents, hidden drains, and debris can be dangerous.

Travel influencer Vansh Gaur has a simple mantra: don’t try to outrun the weather. “If conditions worsen, stay put. Let someone know where you are and wait for official updates. If you’re stranded outside, move away from riverbeds and valleys. Head to higher ground if it’s safe,” he advises.

Before you travel, ask your hotel about their emergency plans. Keep the numbers for local disaster control rooms handy, and rely on verified news sources. Social media can quickly become a hotbed of rumours during emergencies.

Pack smart: Your monsoon travel checklist

A little planning goes a long way when you’re packing for the rains. Waterproof luggage or rain covers are must-haves. Bring a sturdy umbrella, a light raincoat, and quick-dry clothes. Rubber-soled shoes will help you stay upright on slippery paths — leave the denim and heavy cotton at home.

Stock a mini medicine kit with fever tablets, remedies for stomach infections, and allergy meds. Don’t forget mosquito repellent, hand sanitiser, power banks, and offline maps. Opt for refundable tickets and flexible bookings to stay ahead of surprises.

“Always pack as if you might be stuck an extra day,” says Gaur. “A compact rain kit, basic medicines, and backup chargers can save the day. Keep an eye on local weather, but don’t panic—monsoon travel can still be magical.”

Smart monsoon getaways

(Inputs from Nishant Sharma, Marketing Head, Justwravel)

Some destinations stay welcoming, scenic, and safe even during the wettest weeks. These spots have solid infrastructure and a lower risk of disruptions:

Goa: The beaches are blissfully quiet, roads stay open, and the lush countryside is dotted with spice farms and waterfalls—perfect for carefree day trips.

Udaipur, Rajasthan: Here, the rain is light and rarely gets in the way. Lakes brim with fresh water, gardens flourish, and the city remains easy to explore. With no flood risk, it’s ideal for a laid-back monsoon holiday.

Pondicherry: Gentle showers and efficient drainage keep the French Quarter postcard-pretty. Coastal walks and cafés invite you to slow down and soak it all in.

Ladakh: Sitting safely in a rain shadow, Ladakh stays dry and bright even when the rest of the mountains are drenched. Roads to Leh remain clear, and the skies are often strikingly blue.

Andharban Trail, Maharashtra: If you love the outdoors, this misty forest trek is at its best in the monsoon. Waterfalls and streams abound, and with a guide, it’s far safer than other hill treks.